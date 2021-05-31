NCRTC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Architect, Associate Architect & Other Posts, Apply @ncrtc.in

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Design Expert/ Additional Design Expert, Deputy Chief Architect, Assistant Site Associate, Assistant Design Expert, Assistant Architect & Associate Architect. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 June 2021.

Advt. No. 22/ 2021

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 June 2021

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Design Expert/ Additional Design Expert - 1 Post

Deputy Chief Architect - 22 Posts

Assistant Site Associate - 9 Posts

Assistant Design Expert - 3 Posts

Assistant Architect- 3 Posts

Associate Architect- 2 Posts

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Design Expert/ Additional Design Expert - B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil/ Structural Eng.)

Deputy Chief Architect -B.Arch. (Registered with Council of Architecture)

Assistant Site Associate - B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil)

Assistant Design Expert - B.E./ B.Tech.(Civil/ Structural Eng.

Assistant Architect & Associate Architect- B.Arch. (Registered with Council of Architecture)

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Sr. Design Expert/ Additional Design Expert: 55 years

Dy. Chief Architect: 50 years

Associate Architect: 35 years

Other Posts: 40 years

NCRTC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

After scrutiny of the applications, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of eligibility criteria i.e. experience, desirable qualification etc. and will be called for interview.

How to apply for NCRTC Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates may apply to the posts by submitting the applications to Career Cell, HR Department, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, 7/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110049 latest by 11 June 2021.

