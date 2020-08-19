NDA (1) 2020 Exam Admit Card Important Notification Released: TES-44 Online Application Form to be filled after issue of Admit Card

NDA (1) 2020 Exam Admit Card Important Notification Released: Indian Army has released an important notification for the candidates who are going to appear for UPSC NDA (1) 2020 Exam at its official website. It states that “All candidates who are yet to appear for NDA-145 & NA-107 Examination scheduled on 6th September 2020 and have not received the Roll Number for the Examination are requested to fill TES-44 Online Application after issue of Admit Card for NDA-145 & NA-107 examination.”

In Indian Army, TES is the Technical Entry Scheme for 10+2 pass candidates. The 44th TES courses will commence on January 2021. Permanent Commission is granted to the cadet on successful completion of 4 years of the course in the Indian Army and gets promoted to the rank of Lieutenant on being commissioned.

UPSC has released the admit Card for UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Exam (1 & 2) at its official website - upsconline.nic.in. NDA 2020 is going to be held on 6th September 2020 across the country for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.

Below are the important dates of UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam UPSC NDA I Online Applications Date (NDA-145 & NA-107 Exam) 8th Jan to 28th Jan 2020 UPSC NDA II Online Applications Date (NDA-146 & NA-108 Exam) 16th June 2020 to 6th July 2020 Withdrawal of Application Form 13th July to 19th July 2020 Download of Admit Card of NDA (2) Exam 10th August to 6th September Direct Link to Download Admit Card UPSC NDA & NA (1) & (2) 2020 Written Exam 6th September 2020

UPSC has released important guidelines and new rules to be followed by the candidates while appearing for the NDA 2020 Exam on 6th September 2020 amid Covid-19 Pandemic. Let’s look at the UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules in Detail:

New rules to be followed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic during NDA 2020 Written Exam

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

UPSC NDA & NA (I & II) 2020 Written Exam Pattern & Rules

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Important Rules:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated. Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them. The Commission has discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. The candidates are not permitted to use calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - usnda-upsc@nic.in.