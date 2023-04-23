NEET Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check City Intimation Slip Release Date, Official Website, Direct Download Link

NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip and entrance exam admit card is expected to be released in the coming week. Candidates who have applied for the exams can check the same through the link given here.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: NEET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. This year roughly 20 Lakh students have registered to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. With the exam date approaching, candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of the admit card. The admit card and exam city intimation slip for the entrance exams are expected to be announced in the coming week. Candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam can check here the details regarding the admit card, exam city clip, exam pattern and other related information.

The NEET UG 2023 admit card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students appearing for the entrance exam. Along with the NEET admit card, students are also required to carry with them a valid photo id card which has to be shown at the exam centre for the verification process. Students appearing for the entrance test also need to make sure that they follow the instructions, and dress code specified by the National Testing Agency carefully so as to avoid any issues on the day of the exam.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

The NEET UG 2023 admit card is issued for only those students who have completed their entrance application process. The link for students to download the admit card will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. In order for students to download the NEET UG admit card they need to visit the website and enter the application number and date of birth in the result link given. The details regarding the exam centre, reporting time, exam day instructions, and candidate details will be specified on the admit card. Candidates must also note that students will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without the admit cards.

What is NEET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip

For the convenience of the students who will be travelling to the exam centre from far away, NTA will be releasing the exam city intimation slip. This will provide candidates with the exam city where their centre will be located. Candidates can make travel plans accordingly to avoid getting late or facing any hassle on the day of the exam. The link for students to download the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip will be released soon. Students must note that the exam centre city will be allotted based on the city entered in the preference during the application process.

How to Download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

The hall ticket for the NEET UG entrance exam is expected to be released in the coming days. The National Testing Agency will notify the students of the date to download the entrance admit card. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the NEET UG 2023 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET UG 2023

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the admit card link

Step 4: The NEET admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the official admit card for further reference

Candidates must also note that in case they are unable to download their admit card from the websites they can reach out through the helpline numbers from 10 am to 5 pm or write to the NTA at - neet@nta.ac.in.

If there are any discrepancies in the admit card, candidates can immediately approach the helpline between 10 am and 5 pm. Such students can appear for the exams with the downloaded admit card, however, NTA will be taking the necessary steps to make the corrections later.

Points to Remember Regarding NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

Candidates must keep the following details in mind regarding the NEET UG admit card.

The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post

Duplicate admit cards will not be issued at the exam centre

Students are not allowed to make any changes to the admit card

Students need to preserve their admit cards for further reference

Admit cards will not be issued to candidates whose applications are incomplete or those who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria.

Issue of admit card does not mean acceptance of eligibility which will be scrutinized at further stages of the admission process.

Details Mentioned on the NEET UG Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the NEET UG 2023 exams will be available online only. When downloading the entrance hall tickets candidates must make sure that they cross-check all the important details given. The NEET admit card will include the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Category

Registration details

Exam centre name and address

Language of Question Paper

Exam reporting time

Schedule of exams

Candidate photograph and signature

Subject details

Instructions for students

NEET UG 2023 Exam Details

As mentioned, the NEET UG 2023 exams will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The exams will be held for a duration of 3 hours 20 Minutes from 2 PM to 5 PM. The questions will be MCQs from Physics, Chemistry and Biology Subjects. Each subject will have two sections. The NEET UG exam pattern is provided below.

Subject Section(s) Number Of Questions Marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Biology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total 720

Also Read: NEET UG 2023: NTA Releases Clarification Notice Regarding Medium of Question Paper, Check Details Here