NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for 29 MO, Physician and Other Posts, Details Here

NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Dhule has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Physician and Other Posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for the aforesaid posts from 7 to 11 September 2020 for 29 vacancies.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Dates: 7 to 11 September 2020

NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Physician - 2 Posts

Medical Officer - 19 Posts

Ayush MO - 8 Posts

NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MD Medicine.

Medical Officer - MBBS.

Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS.

NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020 Salary

Physician - Rs. 75000+performance

Physician - Rs. 75000+performance Medical Officer - Rs. 60000/-

Ayush MO - Rs. 30000/-

Download NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Dhule Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for the aforesaid posts from 7 to 11 September 2020 at National Health Mission, District Hospital, Dhule. All candidates are required to bring application Filled with all necessary details about the applicants as education qualification, experience, age etc. Also, candidates are required to attach application form with all necessary documents & certificates as necessary to the post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying to the posts. Candidates can directly check the official notification by clicking on the above link.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 775 Vacancies @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in, Details here

National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for Editorial Assistant Posts, Apply by 23 September

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 86 Professor and Lecturer Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from today

NVS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released, 454 Vacancies to be filled for TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts, Details Here