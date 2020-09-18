NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 3800 Vacancies, Apply Online for Community Health Officer (CHOs) Posts @nhmmp.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHOs) for approximately 3,800 contractual vacancies to be filled in a phased manner during Jan-Dec, 2021.

This cadre is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts of CHOs through the online mode @nrhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in from 18 September 2020 to 8 October 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, important dates, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 8 October 2020

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer- 3800 Posts

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Nursing) OR Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 40 Years

Stipend - Rs. 15000/- per month as an Intern; Rs. 7500 Per Month Performance-Based Incentive.

Download NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020 PDF Here

Registration

Login

Official Website

How to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can register themselves through the online mode at nhmmp.gov.in on or before 8 October 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Application submitted from any other medium shall not be considered valid. Candidates are advised to read the instructions and guidelines carefully before submitting the application form.

