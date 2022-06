NIELIT Recruitment 2022 for Assistant, Stenographer & Others @register-delhi.nielit.gov.in, Check Eligibility

NIELIT has invited online application for the 66 Technical Assistant & Others on its official website. Check NIELIT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited online application for the recruitment of various posts including Technical Assistant, Assistant, Stenographer, Financial Controller, Finance Officer, Senior Assistant, Scientist ‘D’ and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 19 July 2022.

Notification Details for NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job:

Advertisement Number: “A-12/7/2022-Administrator

Important Dates for NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 July 2022

Vacancy Details for NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Financial Controller-01

Administrative cum Finance Officer-02

Sr. Finance Officer-01

Assistant Director (Finance)-01

Assistant Director (Admn.)-03

Senior Assistant (Accounts)-02

Assistant-05

Stenographer-07

Junior Assistant-05

Scientist ‘D’-03

Scientist ‘C’-02

Sr. Technical Assistant-24

Library & Information Asstt-01

Technical Assistant-07

Junior Technical Assistant-02



Eligibility Criteria for NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Financial Controller-Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with CA/ ICWA/ CS/ MBA (Finance)/ SAS/ JAO (Examination conducted by C&AG/CGA)

Administrative cum Finance Officer- Post Graduate in any discipline. OR Graduate with PG Diploma in Management

Sr. Finance Officer-a) Chartered Accountant /ICWA/ MBA (Finance) / CS /SAS

OR Graduate in commerce with 6 years’ experience in a responsibile position in the area of Finance.

Assistant Director (Finance)-a) Degree from a recognized University /Institution with CA/ICWA with minimum 60% marks in both Degree as well as CA/ICWA OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Commerce or MBA (Finance) from recognized

Assistant Director (Admn.)-a) Graduate from a recognized University /Institution with 60% marks and PG Diploma (Personnel /HR Management / Industrial Relation

/Labour Law) OR

b) Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks and PG

Diploma (Personnel / HR Management / Industrial Relation / Labour Law) OR

c) MBA (Personnel/HR Management) from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks.

Senior Assistant (Accounts)-a) Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks with Diploma in Finance OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/ Institution with 60% marks; OR

c) MBA (Finance) with 60% marks

Assistant-First Class Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent with working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification.

Stenographer-First Class Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with shorthand speed of 100/80 wpm in English/Hindi and working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification.

Junior Assistant-First Class Graduate from a recognized University /Institution with typing speed of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi with working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification.

Scientist ‘D’-a) Regular BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg./ Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics Engg/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications, M.Sc (Electronics/ Applied Electronics /Physics) with First Class from a recognized University/ Institution or Equivalent.OR

b) M.Tech /ME in Computer Science / IT / Electronics & Communications / Electronics or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Information Security, Embedded System Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking etc. or Equivalent with First Class from a recognized University/Institution. OR

c) PhD in Computer Engg. or Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics, EEE, E&I &Communications/ Electronics and its allied fields like Agriculture Electronics, Opto Electronics, Power Electronics, Consumer Electronics etc. or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking or Equivalent from a recognized University/Institution

Scientist ‘C’- Regular BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg./ Information Technology /Electrical and Electronics Engg/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics / Electronics & Communications, M.Sc (Electronics/ Applied Electronics /Physics) with First Class from a recognized University/ Institution or Equivalent.OR

M.Tech / ME in Computer Science / IT / Electronics & Communications / Electronics or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Information Security, Embedded System Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking etc. or Equivalent with First Class from a recognized University / Institution. OR

PhD in Computer Engg. or Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics, EEE, E&I & Communications/ Electronics and its allied fields like Agriculture Electronics, Opto Electronics,Power Electronics, Consumer Electronics etc. or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking or Equivalent from a recognized University/Institution

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:PDF



How to Apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 19 July 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.