NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2023: Apply for 29 Non-Teaching Vacancies

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Non-teaching posts. The application process will commence on October 06. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website at nitttrchd.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 17, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, NITTTR aims to fill 29 vacancies for various positions, including Junior System Engineer, Accounts Officer, Senior Production Assistant, Personal Assistant, and Multitasking Staff (MTS).

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2023

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh has released a detailed notification for Non-Teaching posts on its official website. It includes essential information such as registration dates, eligibility criteria, and salary details.

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2023 Overview Recruitment Organization National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) Post Name Junior System Engineer, Accounts Officer, Senior Production Assistant, Personal Assistant, and Multitasking Staff Vacancies 29 Notification Release Date October 03, 2023 Registration Dates October 06 to November 17, 2023 Last date to apply offline November 24, 2023 Job Location All India Official Website nitttrchd.ac.in

NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive aims to fill 29 vacancies. Of which 19 vacancies are reserved for Multitasking Staff, and 1 each for Junior System Engineer, Accounts Officer, Senior Production Assistant, and Personal Assistant. Check out the complete breakdown of NITTTR Non-Teaching Vacancies below.

Post Name Vacancy Junior System Engineer 1 Accounts Officer 1 Senior Production Assistant 1 Personal Assistant (PA) 7 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 19

NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The age limit for the Accounts Officer post is capped at a maximum of 45 years, while for the other posts, the maximum age limit is 35 years.

How to Apply for NITTTR Recruitment 2023

Willing Candidates who satisfy the stipulated eligibility criteria for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2023 must submit their application forms before the last date i.e. November 17. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to submit your NITTTR Application Forms 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NITTTR Chandigarh at nitttrchd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link.

Step 3: Enter all the details and upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the NITTTR Chandigarh application form and download it for future reference.

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for NITTTR Application Form for Non-Teaching Post is Rs 750 for all categories except for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates.