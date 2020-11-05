NLC GET Admit Card 2020 to Release Today @nlcindia.com, Check Graduate Executive Trainee Exam Date Here

NLC GET Admit Card 2020: NLC India Limited will release the admit card of Computer Based Online Test for recruitment to the post of Graduate Executive Trainees (GETs) for various disciplines including Electrical (EEE), Mechanical,Electrical (ECE), Mining, Control & Instrumentation, Human Resource (HR),Civil, Geology, Finance and Computer today i.e. 05 November 2020.

The exam for GET Electrical and GET Mechanical Posts is scheduled on 17 November 2020. The exam for Electrical (ECE), Computer, Mining, Control & Instrumentation, Civil, Geology and Human Resource will be held on 24 November 2020 and for GET Finance on 25 November 2020.

As per the official notice, “No Candidate without valid admit card and Original Identity proof (as per list indicated in admit card) shall be allowed to enter the Exam/Test venue under any circumstances. It may be noted that the admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post separately. If any provisionally Eligible candidate is facing any issue regarding downloading of admit card after the availability of the appropriate link, then candidate can send email to help desk email ID (nlcilhelpdesk2020@gmail.com)”.

NlC GET Exam Pattern:

Subject No. Of Questions Time Quantitative Aptitude 40 2 Hours Logical Reasoning General Awareness Data Interpretation General English Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) 80 Total 120

Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be negative marking of1/4 mark (0.25 mark) for every wrong answer. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 50% marks in order to qualify in the exam (40% marks for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) SC/ST / PwBD Candidates).

NLC GET Syllabus

Candidates who qualify in the online test will be shortlisted for personal interview in the order of merit based on the Marks scored in the examination.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise had invited online applications for filling up 259 vacancies for Graduate Executive Trainees (GET), against advertisement No. 02/2020.