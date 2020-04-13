Northern Railway Level 1 2020: Fresh Dates for Medical & Document Verification for Level 1 Posts to announce soon

Northern Railway Level 1 2020: Northen Railway will soon announce the Northern Railway Level 1 2020 Medical & Document Verification Fresh dates on its websites. Candidates who were going to appear in Northern Railway Level 1 2020 Medical & Document Verification will have to wait till the further orders.

Northern Railway has postponed the medical and document verification round for the posts of Level 1 against the advertisement number 02/2018 due to the spread of pandemic coronavirus. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of RRC/NR Website. i.e. rrcnr.org for latest updates.

According to the official notice released by Northern Railway, the recruitment body of northern railway has decided not to conduct the recruitment process due to the spread of coronavirus. Therefore above scheduled document verification and a medical exam is hereby postponed till further orders.

The Northern Railway Level 1 2020 Medical & Document Verification which was scheduled on 17 March 2020 at Delhi Division and 18 March at Delhi Division, Ambala Division, Firozpur Division, Morabadbad Division and Lucknow Division has been postponed. The fresh dates for the same are expected to be announced by the end of April 2020.

The scheduled for Northern Railway Level 1 2020 Medical & Document Verification will be published on RRFC/NR Website. So, candidates are advised to visit RRC/NR Website frequently to get the latest information.

