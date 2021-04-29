NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @apprenticeshipindia.org for 52 Posts, Check NPCIL Notification Here

NPCIL Apprentice 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited is going to fill about 52 vacancies of Apprentice in various departments for the post of Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Machinist, Electronics Mechanic, Turner, Welder (Gas & Electric) & Electrician via NAPS Portal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at https://apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 29 April 2021

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No. Of. Vacancies Fitter 14 Draughtsman (Civil) 05 Machinist 01 Electronics Mechanic 05 Turner 04 Welder (Gas & Electric) 01 Electrician 22 Total 52

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have 8th Std/ 10th Std/ Equivalent qualification. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

Download NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Fitter)

Draughtsman

Machinist

Electronic Mechanic

Turner

Welder

Electrician

Official Website

How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the provided link.

