NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @apprenticeshipindia.org for 52 Posts, Check NPCIL Notification Here
NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @apprenticeshipindia.org for 52 Posts. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment here.
NPCIL Apprentice 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited is going to fill about 52 vacancies of Apprentice in various departments for the post of Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Machinist, Electronics Mechanic, Turner, Welder (Gas & Electric) & Electrician via NAPS Portal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at https://apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
Notification Date: 29 April 2021
NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
No. Of. Vacancies
|
Fitter
|
14
|
Draughtsman (Civil)
|
05
|
Machinist
|
01
|
Electronics Mechanic
|
05
|
Turner
|
04
|
Welder (Gas & Electric)
|
01
|
Electrician
|
22
|
Total
|
52
NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have 8th Std/ 10th Std/ Equivalent qualification. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details.
Download NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Fitter)
How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the provided link.
