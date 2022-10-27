NTA UGC NET Result 2022: Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Dates

NTA UGC NET Result 2022 Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Know the expected date, past year trends, direct link, and download steps here. Also, check the steps after the release of the UGC NET result.

NTA UGC NET Result 2022 Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: University Grants Commission is going to announce the UGC NET result 2022 soon. The commission has conducted the December 2021 and June 2022 on October 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The UGC NET result will be released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The commission has earlier released the UGC NET answer key 2022 on the official website on October 21, 2022. The candidates who have participated in the examination are allowed to raise objection against the same till October 26, 2022. Candidates can object against the wrong answer, or any other mistake using the link mentioned on the official website.

With this, now speculations are rife that the UGC NET result shall be released on October 28, 2022. As of now, the commission has not made any announcement regarding the same. However, the final UGC NET answer key and result will be released together on October 28, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for latest updates related to the UGC NET 2022 result.

Recent Story: UGC NET 2022 Paper Leak Fake News Alert

UGC NET Result Expected Date 2022

As of now, the agency has not released the official date for releasing the result of the UGC NET 2022. However, if we analyse the past trends of result declaration we can get an insight into the usual pattern followed by the agency to declare the same.

Session UGC NET Exam Date UGC NET Result Day Gap 2021 November 20 to January 05, 2022 February 19, 2022 44 days 2020 September 24 to November 13, 2020 December 02, 2020 19 days 2019 December 02 to 06, 2019 December 31, 2019 25 days

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

On the basis of the last year’s trends, we can see that the UGC NET result is released in the time gap of 19 to 44 days. Based on this, we can assume that the result shall be released anytime between October 28 to 30, 2022.

How to Download UGC NET Result 2022?

The UGC NET result shall be released on the official website of the commission anytime. Hence, the candidates are advised to be well versed with the download steps to check the same. Go through the section below to check the UGC NET 2022 result as soon as its released.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link of the UGC NET result 2022 on the homepage

Step 3: After this, enter registration number, password along with the security code mentioned on the homepage.

Step 4: Cross check the details mentioned on the UGC NET result 2022.

Step 5: Finally, save a copy of the UGC NET 2022 result along with score card for future reference.

Download NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2022

Details Mentioned on the UGC NET Result 2022

The candidates are advised to make sure that the details mentioned on the UGC NET result are correct. This details need to be correct as any error in the same can lead to an error in the final marksheet and e-certificate. Hence, with that, we have compiled a list of things that should be checked by the candidates post downloading the UGC NET result.

Candidate's Name

Application number

Roll Number

Parent’s name

Exam date

Paper name

Percentage of Marks secured in the exam

Marks obtained in each paper

Percentile obtained in each subject/paper

Candidate’s Category

Subject opted by the candidate

Maximum Marks

Subject Wise Cut-Off Marks

Final Qualifying Status

What After UGC NET Result 2022?

After the UGC NET result is released, the commission will release the merit list for the candidates. This merit list is going to be having names of those who stand a chance to get the e-certificate. The candidates who are successful will stand a chance to become Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates will be required to download the e-certificate from the official website of the commission. They can do this by logging in with their registration number and password.