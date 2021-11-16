Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Executive Posts, Apply Online @careers.ntpc.co.in

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is hiring 15Executive in the area of Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 13:12 IST
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Executive in the area of Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment from 16 November to 30 November 2021 on official website of NTPC Career -careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC -  16 November 2021
  • Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 30 November 2021

NTPC Executive Vacancy Details

  • Executive Hydro Mechanical - 5 Posts
  • Executive Hydro Civil - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • B.E/B.Tech with not less than 65% marks in following subjects:
  • Executive Hydro Mechanical - B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering
  • Executive Hydro Civil - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Experience:

  • 1-year post qualification experience of Construction/Erection/Engineering of Hydro power projects/stations.

How to Apply for NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

 The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on careers.ntpc.co.in from 16 November to 30 November 2021.

