Odisha Matric Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct LINK: How to Download Odisha 10th Result ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଫଳାଫଳ Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App and Site

Odisha Matric Result 2023 OUT, Direct LINK Here, Download 10th Result Marksheet Online via DigiLocker: BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 is announced on May 18, 2023. Girls have ooutperformed the boys again this time. Odisha Education Minister Pramila Mallik has declared the result. Candidates can check their results and download the BSE Odisha 10th Result ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଫଳାଫଳ Marksheet DigiLocker using their roll number and name from the direct link available in this article.

BSE Odisha 10th Result Marksheet DigiLocker, ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଫଳାଫଳ Direct LINK: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 on 18th May 2023. The BSE Odisha HSC result 2023 was announced by the Odisha Education Minister Pramila Mallik. Students can access the BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 Name wise link on bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.



Odisha Matric Result 2023 ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଫଳାଫଳ Release Date and Time

The wait for BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 Link is over. Students can now check Odisha Matric Result 2023 link now.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 was announced by Odisha Education Minister Pramila Mallik on 18 May 2023 at 10:00 P.M. The Odisha Matric Result 2023 Link is now ACTIVE.



About 5.85 lakh students awaiting BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA 2 appeared in the BSE Odisha Matric Exam from March 10 to March 17, 2023.

How to Download BSE Odisha 10th Result Marksheet 2023 on DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download BSE Odisha 10th Result Marksheet DigiLocker below:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your smartphone.

Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up using your mobile number or aadhaar number or username.

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section under Categories.

Step 4: Search and choose Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

Step 5: Choose BSE Class 10 Mark Sheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, gender, exam type, date of birth, year of exam and BSE Odisha SA2 Roll Number.

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Check the box provided to provide consent for getting your BSE Odisha 10th Result Marksheet via DigiLocker

Your Odisha Matric Result Marksheet 2023 will get downloaded now.

Latest BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Updates: Odisha HSC Result 2023: 3,222 schools have achieved 100% results and no school reported zero results. BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 Link ACTIVE: Get Direct Link on Jagran Josh

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023, Overall Pass Percentage: 96.40 Percent pass Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have the Highest Pass Percentage Rate in BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 with 97.99 pass per cent. Malkangiri District gets 92.68 Pass Percentage in the Odisha Matric Results 2023. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live: Grade-wise Performance

A1 grade 4,158 students A2 29838 B1 77567 B2 118750 C 121611 D 95006 E 61474 F 7645 State Open Schooling records a pass rate of 75.07%, while Madhyama exams show an impressive pass rate of 85.94%. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live: A total of 5,21,444 students had appeared for the exam and 5,12,460 students cleared the Odisha Board Matric exams 2023. Odisha 10th Result 2023: 11,000 Students dropped out this year from appearing in the board exam. This is a major concern that needs to be addressed. Odisha Girls Dominate Boys: BSE Odisha Boys achieved a pass percentage of 95.5%, while girls outshined with an impressive 97.07% pass percentage. Total Boys passed : 253633

Total Girls passed : 258827

10th Result 2023 Odisha: When, Where, How to Check BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2

BSE Odisha Result 2023 is likely to be declared today i.e. Thursday, May 18, 2023. The time for the declaration of the result is 10 o clock in the morning.

The BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 class 10 will be available for students on the official website and result portals of the board.

Odisha Matric Result 2023 Link

The BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 links to check 10th Result 2023 Odisha are given below:

www.bseodisha.ac.in bseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023?

Students can check their Odisha 10th Matric Result 2023 from the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and also at other websites such as bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students will also be able to check their Odisha 10th Result 2023 via DigiLocker App.

How to Check BSE Matric Result 2023 via SMS?

Students can check BSE Odisha Result 2023 SA2 class 10 using SMS also.

Step 1: Start a new SMS using your mobile phone

Step 2: Type OR10{Rollno}

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your BSE HSC Result SA2 on the same number.

In case there is any issue with the internet or slow servers, candidates can utilize the SMS service by BSE Odisha to check their BSE Odisha Result 2023.

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 from bseodisha.nic.in?



Step 1: Go to BSE Odisha website at www.bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section available in the menu bar.

Step 3: New IndiaResults window will open up asking for your credentials

Step 4: Enter your roll number, name, dob

Step 5: Download BSE Odisha 10th Marksheet 2023.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Grading System 2023

Odisa HSC Exams 2023 were conducted out of 600 marks. The Board follows a grading system.

What is the grade system in BSE Odisha?

Check the BSE Odisha Class 10th Grading System 2023 in the table below:

Percentage (Marks) in BSE Matric Exam 2023

Letter Grade Grade Value

90% & above up to 100% (540 to 600 Marks) A1 Outstanding 80% & above but below 90% (480 to 539 Marks) A2 Excellent 70% & above but below 80% (420 to 479 Marks) B1 Very Good 60% & above but below 70% (360 to 419 Marks) B2 Good 50% & above but below 60% (300 to 359 Marks) C Above Average 40% & above but below 50% (240 to 299 Marks) D Average 33% & above but below 40% (198 to 239 Marks) E Fair Below 33% (000 to 197 Marks) F Unsatisfactory, Needs to appear again Candidates securing less than 30 marks in an individual paper(s) but securing aggregate marks more than 197. F Unsatisfactory, Needs to appear again

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଫଳାଫଳ Overview