OPSC Recruitment 2020 for 42 Geologist, Mining Officer and Other @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the 42 posts of Geologist, Petrologist, Mining Officer & Others. The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 27 November 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Job Notification. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for OPSC Geologist/Petrologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Advertisement No.: 06 of 2020-21

Important Dates for OPSC Geologist/Petrologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Link for Registration/Re-registration and Payment of Fee available from: 21 October 2020-20 November 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 November 2020

Vacancy Details for OPSC Geologist/Petrologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Geologist-32 Posts

Petrologist-03 Posts

Geophysicist-02 Posts

Mining Officer-05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Geologist/Petrologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Geologist-2nd Class M.Sc. in Geology or Applied Geology from any recognized University or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology, Dhanbad degree, Diploma or certificate of Indian Institute of Technology or from any other Institute where such degree, diploma or certificate is considered equivalent to Post-graduate degree in Geology.

Petrologist-A candid dates must hold at least 2nd class MSc in Geology or Applied Geology from any recognized University in India or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology, Dhanbad, Degree Diploma or Certificate of Indian Institute of Technology or from any other institute where such degree, diploma or certificate in considered equivalent to Post graduate degree in Geology.

Geophysicist-A candidate must hold at least 2nd class post graduate degree in exploration or applied geophysics from any recognized university or the degree in Geology and Geophysics from IIT or equivalent degree, diploma, certificate from any recognized Institution.

Mining Officer- A candidate must hold at least 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognized University in India or Diploma in Mining or in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology, Dhanbad or any other institute where such diploma or certificate is considered equivalent to the degree of Mining Engineering.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for OPSC Geologist/Petrologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

(As on 01 August 2019)

Candidates must attain the age of 21 Years and must not above the age of 32 Years.

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per government norms.

OPSC Geologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

BPSC 66th CCE Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 562 posts@bpsc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in





How to Apply for OPSC Geologist/Petrologist/ Mining Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Eligible candidates can visit the official site of OPSC at http://www.opsc.gov.in and apply for the post from 21 October 2020 to 20 November 2020. Check the notification link for details in this regards.