OSSC Provisional Result 2021Out for Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the provisional result for the Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts against Advt. No. 4231/OSSC Dt.26.12.2016. All those candidates who have appeared for the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification round for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts can check their result available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the result cum merit list for the Librarian & Asst. Librarian-2016 exam on its official website. Candidates can check their result with their roll number and the office which has been allotted to them.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification round for the candidates qualified for Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Certificate/Document Verification for the post of Librarian and Asst. Librarian can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2021 for Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2021 for Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts