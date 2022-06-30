OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021 (Out) @osssc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the provisional result for the Livestock Inspector post on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 09:30 IST
OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021
OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the provisional result for the Livestock Inspector post on its official website. Commission has conducted the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test/Document Verification for the post of Livestock Inspector in April 2022. 
All candidates appeared in the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test/Document Verification for the post of Livestock Inspector can check the provisional result available on the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in.

You can download the the OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021 directly with the link available on the official website. 


Direct Link to  Download OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021

According to the short notice, the consolidated result on the basis of performance of the candidates in the written exam and Physical Standard Measurement & Cycling Test along with  allocation of candidates to different district cadres will be published later. 

The PDF of the list of candidates provisionally qualified in the Physical Standard Measurement & Cycling Test for the post of Livestock Inspector is available on the official website. 


How to Download OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘Notification No. IIE-22/2022-184(C)/OSSSC date - 28.06.2022 -Publication of Provisional Results of the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) / Cycling Test held in the month of April 2022 for the post of Livestock Inspector-2021. flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a new page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the OSSSC Livestock Inspector Result 2021 in a new window.
  5. Download and save it for future reference.

