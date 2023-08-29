Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 for Personal Assistant Posts

Patna High Court PA Jobs 2023 Apply for 35 Vacancies

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court has issued notification for recruitment to assistant posts. The application process for recruitment to the posts has started from August 28 and interested candidates can apply till 18 September. Check here the details for detailed information of the posts, eligibility and application process.

 

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Personal Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website on or before 18 September 2023. These recruitments will be done on 35 posts. Candidates must be graduates from a recognized board for the application.

To know the complete information of the posts, eligibility and application process, check the details below -

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 Important Details:

Candidates interested in recruitment to the posts can check the details below for complete information about the posts -

Name of organization

Patna High Court

Vacancy Name

Personal Assistant

Number of Posts

35 

Starting Date of Application Process

28 August 2023

Last Date of Application

18 August 2023

Official website

 https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

Patna High Court VacancyDetails:

Career Counseling

Category

Number of vacancies

general

15 

SC 

6

ST 

1

EBC 

7

BC 

4

EWS 

3

Total Posts

36 

Patna HC Notification 2023 PDF 

Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Recruitment 2023

The applicant should have the following required educational qualification/computer qualification for the post of Personal Assistant as on January 01, 2023:

(i) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute; and

(ii) Certificate of English shorthand and English typing with minimum speed required from a recognized institution; and

(iii) At least six months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized Institute.

(iv) (a) English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test with a speed of 100 words per minute for only 400 words i.e. at the rate of 100 words per minute. There are 4 minutes and 20 minutes for its transcription, as well as 10 minutes for revision of the shorthand immediately after the dictation.

(B) English Typing Test with a speed of 40 words per minute.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

Category

Age limit

Unreserved and EWS (Male)

37

Unreserved and EWS (Female)

40

Score/ EBC (Male and Female)

40

Sc/ SC/ST (Male and Female)

42

OH (Locomotor) (Unreserved/EWS/EBC/BC/SC/ST)

47

How to apply for Patna High Court Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates can apply online only through the link given on the official website i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. Application form will not be accepted by any other means. The link will remain active from 28.08.2023 to 18.09.2023 at 23:59 hrs, after which the link will be disabled. Only one application will be submitted by each candidate. If more than one application form i.e. multiple application forms are submitted by the same candidate, then the correct final application form in all respects will be taken into account for consideration of his/her candidature.

 

Next