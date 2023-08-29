Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 for Personal Assistant Posts

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court has issued notification for recruitment to assistant posts. The application process for recruitment to the posts has started from August 28 and interested candidates can apply till 18 September. Check here the details for detailed information of the posts, eligibility and application process.

To know the complete information of the posts, eligibility and application process, check the details below -

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 Important Details:

Candidates interested in recruitment to the posts can check the details below for complete information about the posts -

Name of organization Patna High Court Vacancy Name Personal Assistant Number of Posts 35 Starting Date of Application Process 28 August 2023 Last Date of Application 18 August 2023 Official website https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

Patna High Court VacancyDetails:

Category Number of vacancies general 15 SC 6 ST 1 EBC 7 BC 4 EWS 3 Total Posts 36

Patna HC Notification 2023 PDF

Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Recruitment 2023

The applicant should have the following required educational qualification/computer qualification for the post of Personal Assistant as on January 01, 2023:

(i) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute; and

(ii) Certificate of English shorthand and English typing with minimum speed required from a recognized institution; and

(iii) At least six months Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized Institute.

(iv) (a) English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test with a speed of 100 words per minute for only 400 words i.e. at the rate of 100 words per minute. There are 4 minutes and 20 minutes for its transcription, as well as 10 minutes for revision of the shorthand immediately after the dictation.

(B) English Typing Test with a speed of 40 words per minute.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

Category Age limit Unreserved and EWS (Male) 37 Unreserved and EWS (Female) 40 Score/ EBC (Male and Female) 40 Sc/ SC/ST (Male and Female) 42 OH (Locomotor) (Unreserved/EWS/EBC/BC/SC/ST) 47

How to apply for Patna High Court Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates can apply online only through the link given on the official website i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. Application form will not be accepted by any other means. The link will remain active from 28.08.2023 to 18.09.2023 at 23:59 hrs, after which the link will be disabled. Only one application will be submitted by each candidate. If more than one application form i.e. multiple application forms are submitted by the same candidate, then the correct final application form in all respects will be taken into account for consideration of his/her candidature.