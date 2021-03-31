PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 for 127 Vacancies, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer in the Civil and Electrical Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 20 April 2021.

A total of 127 vacancies will be recruited out of which 125 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 2 Vacancies are for Electrical Department. Candidates can scroll down to know about the recruitment details including eligibility, qualification, age limit, salary and others.

Advt. 23 & 24

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 April 2021

Last Date for deposit the Application fees by system generated Bank Challan Form: 27 April 2021

Date for Written Exam: May 2021

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 125 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 2 Posts

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 - 35400/- initial Pay

Download PPSC JE Civil Recruitment 2021 Notification

Download PPSC JE Electrical Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For SC/ ST of All States & BC of Punjab: Rs. 1125/- (Application Fee + Exam Fee)

For Ex-Servicemen of Punjab: Rs. 500/- (No Exam Fee)

For All Others Categories: Rs. 3000/- (Application Fee + Exam Fee)

For PWD, Punjab: Rs.1750/- (Application Fee + Exam Fee)

