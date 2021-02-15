CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for Biology subject is scheduled for 24th May. This subject has a vast syllabus (although CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 has been reduced by 30%). CBSE Class 12 students often feel difficulty while doing revision of Biology subject. In the case of subjects like Biology, selective study is important. Talking about selective study, it simply means more stress on important topics from which questions have been frequently asked in previous year papers of CBSE 12th Biology board exams. To learn about important topics, concepts & questions, students need to analyse previous year papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & the latest sample paper (issued by CBSE). Bearing in mind the importance of previous year papers of CBSE board exams & the latest CBSE sample paper here we have provided all these resources and they will be helpful for the students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2021. Students are also advised to revise CBSE Syllabus & details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021 as questions based on only revised CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021 will be asked.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Important Resources

With the links given above, anyone can access these important resources. Jagranjosh.com has also given essential resources (for the preparation of other subjects as well) such as CBSE Sample Papers, Previous Year Papers, CBSE Model Answer Sheet, MCQs, Notes, etc. These essential resources are present in the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com. Students are also encouraged to pay attention to the new revised CBSE Syllabus as many chapters & topics have been deleted & questions from these topics are not expected in the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Although problems based on these topics might be asked in competitive exams like NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 etc. Links to access some other important articles are also given below.

