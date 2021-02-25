CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2021: Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for Physical Education subject is scheduled for 8th May 2021. Physical Education is considered as one of the easy but scoring subjects. With a little effort, students can easily score very well in CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021. In the case of subjects like Physical Education, a selective study can boost your score. Here selective study means more stress on important topics & questions which have been frequently asked in previous CBSE board exams of Physical Education. To learn about important topics, concepts & questions, one needs to analyse the previous year question papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & the latest CBSE sample paper. Acknowledging the importance of the previous year papers and the latest CBSE sample paper, here we have given all the resources which will be helpful for the students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2021. Students are also encouraged to check the revised CBSE Syllabus and details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021 as questions based on the revised CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2021 will be asked.

With the above links, school students can access important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2021. Resources like CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers, Previous Year Question Papers, CBSE Model Answer Sheets, Notes, MCQs etc., are important for preparation. CBSE School students are also advised to pay attention to the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 because many chapters & topics have been removed & questions from these topics are not expected in the CBSE board exams 2021.

