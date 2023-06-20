PSEB Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Curriculum in PDF

Punjab Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Check latest Syllabus of PSEB Class 11 History for the current academic session 2023-24. Download new syllabus of History to know chapter-wise topics and map items to cover throughout the session.

Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The study of history in class 11 is an important and valuable experience for students as it helps them to develop critical thinking skills, gain a better understanding of the world, become more informed citizens, and improve their writing and research skills. It also helps them to develop a deeper understanding of the major themes in world history and the different ways that history has been interpreted. Students who have enrolled in Punjab Board of Class 11 with Humanities as a stream can download the latest syllabus of History subject from this article. The PSEB Class 11 History Syllabus for the current academic session (2023-24) has been discussed in detail here. The syllabus is divided into four units and the list of topics to cover in each unit is clearly mentioned in the syllabus. It also has a list of map items to be prepared for the annual assessment. Students can check the complete syllabus here and also download its PDF copy from the direct link provided towards the end of the article.

Check and download the complete syllabus below.

UNIT-1

I.Indus Valley Civilization: a synoptic view of research material, culture, socio-cultural life; decline and disappearance.

II.The Indo-Aryans: Early settlements; political organizations; Economic life; Social Institutions; religious beliefs and practices; legacy.

III.Buddhism and Jainism: the socio-political environment, major doctrines; socio-political impact; Legacy.

IV.The Mauryas: The background to their rise into power; establishment and consolidation of their empire: Ashoka’s Dhamm; social and cultural life during their rule.

V.The age of the Guptas: establishment and consolidation of the Gupta empire, major socio-cultural achievements of the age; Legacy.

VI.The Vardhanas and their times: Political supremacy in the North; Kingdoms of the South; cultural achievements of the age; Legacy.

UNIT-2

VII.The Rajputs: Establishment of their kingdom; Political conflict and change; socio-political structure; survival.

VIII.The Sultanate of Delhi: establishment of Turkish Rule, Dynastic changes and the fortunes of the Sultanate, administration; the ruling classes; art, and architecture, Socio-religious life.

IX.Kingdoms of the South: The Bahmani empire and its successor states; the Vijayanagar empire; administration, the ruling classes: art architecture; socio-religious life.

X.Socio-religious movements; Vaishnava Bhakti; the Saints.

XI.Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Foundation of Sikhism: Socio-religious environment; Development of Sikhism (1539-1605); Transformation of

Sikhism (1606-1699); foundation of a new panth, Legacy.

UNIT-3

XII.Establishment of the Mughal empire: Mughal Afghan contest; consolidation of the Mughal

XIII.Mughal Polity and Administration: Conception of Kingship: attitude towards the subjects/ people; central and provincial administration; the mansabdari system.

XIV.Rise of new powers in the South: with special reference to the Marathas.

XV.Rise of new powers in the North: with special reference to the Sikhs.

XVI.Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Conquests and consolidation; the new ruling classes; administration; attitude towards the subject people; relationship with sovereign powers; the Legacy.

XVII.Advent of the Europeans and their struggle for supremacy: the Portuguese; the Dutch: The French: Anglo French rivalry; emergence of East India Company as a political power in India.

UNIT-4

XVIII.Expansion and Consolidation of the British empire; expansion through war and diplomacy; Imperial framework: administration and bureaucracy.

XIX.Social and Economic changes under British rule: means of communication and transportation; raw materials for exports: industrial development; the Indian elite; the middle classes; the working class.

XX.Socio-religious movements; construction, Bramho Samaj, Arya samaj, Aligarh movement, Nirankari movement, Kuka movement and Singh Sabha movement.

XXI.Political Consciousness and struggle for Representative Government in India: the revolt of 1857 and its legacy; the Indian National Congress; the Home Rule Movement; Constitutional Reforms; Jallianwala Bagh massacre and its impact demand for independence.

XXII.Towards Freedom: the Quit India Movement and its aftermath; transfer of power.

Map Question Topics

(i) Sites of Indus Valley Civilization

(ii) Extent of Ashoka’s empire

(iii) Extent of Samundra gupta’s empire

(iv) Important Historical places (Ancient India)

(v) India in 1526

(vi) Extent of Akbar’s empire

(vii) Extent of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s empire

(viii) Important historical places (Medieval and Modern India)

To check further contents of the syllabus, download PDF copy of Class 11th History PSEB Syllabus

