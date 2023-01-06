Punjab & Haryana High Court CPT Admit Card 2023 On Jan 24: Download Details Schedule Her

Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh has released the Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update for the post of Clerk on -https://sssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022 Update : Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh has released the Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update for the Computer Proficiency Test for the post of Clerk. The Computer Proficiency Test for the qualified candidates for the post of Clerk will be held on 04 February 2023 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test can download the details of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh-https://sssc.gov.in.

The Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh Clerk CPT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Clerk CPT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





Computer Proficiency Test: Important Facts

As per the short notice released, the Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh will be held on 04-05 February 2023.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh should note that the Computer Proficiency Test is of qualifying nature only. The final merit list for the selection of Clerk post will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in written (computer based) examination.

Computer Proficiency Test: Admit Card Update

Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh will release the Admit Card for the CPT for Clerk post on 24 January 2023 on its official website. The Admit card will be mentioned all the important updates including the date, time, batch and venue of the examination about the Computer Proficiency Test.

You can download the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh Clerk CPT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update