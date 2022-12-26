Punjab University Recruitment 2023 For 53 Faculty Posts: Check Pay Scale, Eligibility And How To Apply

PUCHD has invited online application for the 53 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check PUCHD Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Punjab University, Chandigarh (PUCHD) has released a notification for recruitment to the various faculty posts in the Employment News (24-30 December) 2022. Out of total 53 posts released, there are 39 for Assistant Professor and 14 are for Associate Professor in various subjects in the different Departments / Institutes/Centres of the University.

Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts will get pay-scale Rs. 15600-39100+ GP 6000/- and 37400-67000 + GP 9000/- (unrevised) respectively.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master’s degree with 55% marks/Ph.D. degree/Specializations in concerned disciplined with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No.: 2/2022

Important Date Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last date To Apply Online - 13/01/2023

Submission of Hard Copy - 20/01/2023

Vacancy Details Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor-39

Associate Professor-14

Eligibility Criteria Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Master’s degree with 55% marks/Ph.D. degree/Specializations in concerned disciplined.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/pay scale/application process and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Punjab University, Chandigarh (PUCHD)-https://jobs.puchd.ac.in/ Go to the List of Jobs/Positions Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Applications are invited for Regular Posts of Assistant / Associate Professors [Last date: Apply Online - 13/01/2023, Submission of Hard Copy - 20/01/2023.]' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Punjab University Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download Punjab University Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



How To Apply Punjab University Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 13 January 2023 and send the hard copy to Deputy Registrar (Estt.), Panjab University, Chandigarh by 20 January 2023 upto 4:00 P.M.