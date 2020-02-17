Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Result 2020 Declared for Various Posts @rscb.org.in, Check Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2019:Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank has declared the Exam Result for the posts of Manager, Computer Programmer and Steno on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Posts exam can check the result which is available on the official website of Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank-http://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.



Rajasthan Cooperative Bank had earlier conducted the written exam for these posts including Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer from 16 to 19 December 2019. Institute of Banking Selection Personnel (IBPS) had conducted the exam in online mode for these posts.

Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank RSCB had earlier invited application for the total 715 posts for the recruitment of Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer and Other on its official website. Out of these 715 posts, there were Banking Assistant-553 Posts Stenographer – 3 Posts, Manager (Manager Apex Bank/CCB) – 102 Posts and Computer Programmer – 10 Posts.

Candidates can download the result available on the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Bank. You can check the result also from the link given below.

Link for Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Result 2020

How to Download Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Result 2020

Visit the official website i.e. Rajasthan Cooperative Bank

Go to the Results Section on the home page.

Click the Results link for various posts including Manager, Computer Programmer, Manager and Steno available on the website.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the result for various posts.

Take Print Out of Result and take a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank for latest updates regarding the posts of Manager, Computer Programmer and Steno.