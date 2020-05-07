Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks Released @hcraj.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks have been released by Rajasthan High Court at its website.i.e.hcraj.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the shorthand Speed Assessment Test for Direct Recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (English), 2019 for the establishment of Rajasthan High Court, held at Jaipur from 11 January 2020 to 13 January 2O2O.

Candidates can download the marks through the official website of Rajasthan High Court.i.e.hcraj.nic.in. The court had announced the result in the month of February 2020. The candidates can download the Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks by entering their respective User ID and Password. Candidates can follow the procedure given below.

How to Download Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks?

Visit the official website.i.e.hcraj.nic.in.

Click on Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks flashing on the homepage.

Enter Username, Password, Captcha and click on the login button.

Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks will be displayed.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks for future reference.

Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks Download

Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Marks Download Direct Link

Latest Government Jobs:

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 59 for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts for PMC and PCMC

APSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 104 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 233 Vacancies for Assistant, Consultant and Coordinator Posts

DME Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2020: 188 Vacancies for Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Dhobi and Other Posts, Apply Online @dme.assam.gov.in

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 233 Vacancies for Assistant, Consultant and Coordinator Posts

IOCL Recruitment through GATE 2020 for Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineer Posts: Last Date Extended, Apply Online @iocl.com