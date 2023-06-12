RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Junior Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility

RBI has invited online applications for the 35 JE Posts on its official website. Check RBI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India has released notification for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical): in its official website. Interested candidates can apply online for these post in or before June 30, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including minimum three years Diploma in with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these post will be done on the basis of online written test which will be held tentatively on July 15, 2023.You can check all the details for the recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, selection process, how to apply etc here.

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Opening date for online application: June 09, 2023

Closing date for online application: June 30, 2023

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical): 35

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Education Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates should have minimum three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates should have minimum three years of Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/ PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/ PwBD).

Organisation Reserve Bank of India Name of post Junior Engineer Number of Posts 35 Application Mode Online Jobs Type Government Jobs Last date to apply online June 30, 2033 Official website https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Selection Process

Selection will be done through online examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The Online Examination will be for 300 marks and is scheduled to be held on July 15, 2023.

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: PDF

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply online for these post through official website on or before June 30,2023.