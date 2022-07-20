REET 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July: Check Admit Card Guidelines, Test Centre & Shift Timings

REET 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July: Check REET 2022 Exam Centre, Shift Timings & Admit Card Guidelines released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for the recruitment of 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers.

REET 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be holding the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers Recruitment 2022. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

Below are the important dates for the REET 2022 Recruitment Process:

REET 2022 Important Dates REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Dates REET 2022 Notification 12th April 2022 REET 2022 Online Registration Process 18th April 2022 REET 2022 last date to apply 18th May 2022 [12 Midnight] REET 2022 Exam City Intimation 14th July 2022 [4 pm] REET 2022 Admit card To be released shortly REET 2022 Exam Dates 23rd & 24th July 2022 REET Answer Key 2022 To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Exam Centres & Shift Timings

REET 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts for two levels - Shift-1 for Level-1 and Shift-2 for Level-2:

Date Shift 1 (Level-1) Shift 2 (Level-2) 23rd July 2022 10:00 AM till 12:30 PM 03:00 PM till 05:30 PM 24th July 2022 10:00 AM till 12:30 PM 03:00 PM till 05:30 PM

Below are the exam Centres in Rajasthan where the REET 2022 Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be held:

REET 2022 Exam Centres Ajmer Alwar Banswara Baran Barmer Bharatpur Bhilwara Bikaner Bundi Chittorgarh Churu Dausa Dholpur Dungarpur Ganganagar Hanumangarh Jaipur Jaisalmer Jalore Jhalawar Jhunjhunu Jodhpur Karoli Kota Nagaur Pali Pratapgarh Rajsamanad Pali Sawai Madhopur Sikar Sirohi Tonk Udaipur

The candidates can check the REET 2022 Exam Center List released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan from the link given below:

REET 2022 ADVANCE INFORMATION FOR ALLOTMENT OF EXAM CENTER CITY

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.

Exam Vacancies REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies) 30,000 REET Level-2 2021 16,500 Total 46,500

This time a total of 15,66,992 candidates have applied, out of which 13,65,831 candidates are natives of Rajasthan.

REET 2022 Admit Card

The candidates can download the admit card soon from the RBSE official website https://www.reetbser2022.in/. 2REET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the REET Level 1 Exam and REET Level 2 Exam at the same time. The candidates appearing for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test have to carry their REET Admit Card to the exam hall on 23rd & 24th July 2022.

REET 2022 Exam Centre Guidelines