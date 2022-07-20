REET 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July: Check Admit Card Guidelines, Test Centre & Shift Timings

REET 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July: Check REET 2022 Exam Centre, Shift Timings & Admit Card Guidelines released by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for the recruitment of 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers.

REET 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be holding the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers Recruitment 2022. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools.  After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

Below are the important dates for the REET 2022 Recruitment Process:

REET 2022 Important Dates

REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment

Dates

REET 2022 Notification

12th April 2022

REET 2022 Online Registration Process

18th April 2022

REET 2022 last date to apply

18th May 2022 [12 Midnight]

REET 2022 Exam City Intimation

14th July 2022 [4 pm]

REET 2022 Admit card

To be released shortly

REET 2022 Exam Dates

23rd & 24th July 2022

REET Answer Key 2022

To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Exam Centres & Shift Timings

REET 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts for two levels - Shift-1 for Level-1 and Shift-2 for Level-2:

Date

Shift 1 (Level-1)

Shift 2 (Level-2)

23rd July 2022

10:00 AM till 12:30 PM

03:00 PM till 05:30 PM

24th July 2022

10:00 AM till 12:30 PM

03:00 PM till 05:30 PM

Below are the exam Centres in Rajasthan where the REET 2022 Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be held:

REET 2022 Exam Centres

Ajmer

Alwar

Banswara

Baran

Barmer

Bharatpur

Bhilwara

Bikaner

Bundi

Chittorgarh

Churu

Dausa

Dholpur

Dungarpur

Ganganagar

Hanumangarh

Jaipur

Jaisalmer

Jalore

Jhalawar

Jhunjhunu

Jodhpur

Karoli

Kota

Nagaur

Pali

Pratapgarh

Rajsamanad

Pali

Sawai Madhopur

Sikar

Sirohi

Tonk

Udaipur

  

The candidates can check the REET 2022 Exam Center List released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan from the link given below:

REET 2022 ADVANCE INFORMATION FOR ALLOTMENT OF EXAM CENTER CITY

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.

Exam 

Vacancies

REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies)

30,000

REET Level-2 2021

16,500

Total

46,500

This time a total of 15,66,992 candidates have applied, out of which 13,65,831 candidates are natives of Rajasthan.

REET 2022 Admit Card

The candidates can download the admit card soon from the RBSE official website https://www.reetbser2022.in/. 2REET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the REET Level 1 Exam and REET Level 2 Exam at the same time. The candidates appearing for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test have to carry their REET Admit Card to the exam hall on 23rd & 24th July 2022.

REET 2022 Exam Centre Guidelines

  • Candidates have to attempt the paper in the language chosen by them while filling out their application form. Other Languages will not be considered valid.
  • Candidates are advised to reach 2 hours before the exam. Gates will be closed 30 minutes before the exam shift timings.
  • Carry your call letter along with photographs and ID Proof.

FAQ

Q1. Which is the Official Website for downloading the REET 2022 Admit Card?

reetbser2022.in

Q2. What are the Exam Dates for REET 2022?

23rd & 24th July 2022

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced for REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment?

As Per The Announcement Made By Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Approx. 46500 Vacancies To Be Filled Through The REET 2022 Exam
