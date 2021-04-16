REET 2021 On June 20, No Change in Exam Date: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Chairman, Dr. DP Jaroli on Tuesday cleared that the REET 2021 exam will be held on June 20 and there are yet no changes in the exam date as speculated.

 Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) conducts the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). REET exam is conducted for the recruitment of teachers for, Level I or Primary Teacher and Level II or Upper Primary Teacher. Earlier the exam date was scheduled for April 25, however, it was later delayed to be conducted on June 20. REET 2021 admit card will be released one week before the examination, candidates can download their RTET admit card from the official website of BSER.

REET 2021: Important Dates

Event

Date

REET 2021 Notification

January 5, 2021

REET 2021 Application Begins

January 11, 2021

REET 2021 Application Ends

February 8, 2021

REET 2021 Admit Card Release Date

One week before exam

REET 2021 Exam Date

June 20, 2021

REET 2021 Result Date

To be announced yet!

REET 2021: Exam Pattern

REET 2021 Exam pattern included two papers, level I is for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5, level II is for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8. Check below the exam pattern for both papers.

Event

REET 2021 (Level I)

REET 2021 (Level II)

Total Questions

150

150

Total Marks

150

150

Duration of Exam

2.5 hours

2.5 hours

Type of Questions

MCQs

MCQs

REET 2021 Primary (Level -I) Exam Pattern 

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Child development & Pedagogy

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

REET 2021 Primary (Level -II) Exam Pattern 

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)

30

30

Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)

30

30

Science & Mathematics

Or,

Social Science

Or,

Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science)

60

60

Total

150

150

RTET 2021 Syllabus

➜ Child Development

  1. Learning and Pedagogy Role of Heredity and environment
  2. Meaning and concepts of learning and its processes
  3. Theories of learning and its implication
  4. Concept of development and its relationship with learning
  5. Child Thinking & thought
  6. The concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
  7. Important child development & learning theories

➜ Language 1

  1. Hindi
  2. English
  3. Sanskrit
  4. Urdu
  5. Sindhi
  6. Punjabi
  7. Gujarati

➜ Language 2

  1. English
  2. Hindi
  3. Sanskrit
  4. Urdu
  5. Sindhi
  6. Punjabi
  7. Gujarati

➜ Environment Studies

  1. Approaches to presenting concepts
  2. Basic knowledge of environmental elements
  3. Clothes and Habitats
  4. Concept, scope, the significance of environment studies
  5. Environment education learning principles
  6. Family
  7. Living beings
  8. Matter and energy
  9. Our culture and civilization
  10. Personal hygiene
  11. Pollution, natural resources and environment of Rajasthan
  12. Profession
  13. Public places and institutions
  14. Scope & relation to science & social science
  15. Transport and communication

➜ Mathematics

  1. Average
  2. Community of mathematics
  3. Diagnostic and remedial teaching
  4. Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching
  5. Evaluation methods
  6. Fractions
  7. Geometry and mensuration
  8. Indian currency
  9. Language of mathematics
  10. LCM and HCF
  11. Mathematical operations
  12. Nature of mathematics/logical thinking
  13. Numbers
  14. Place of mathematics in curriculum
  15. Problems of teaching
  16. Profit-Loss
  17. Simple interest
  18. Unitary method

➜ Science

  1. Animal reproduction and adolescence
  2. Chemical substances
  3. Evaluation
  4. Force and motion
  5. Heat
  6. Human body and health
  7. Innovation
  8. Light and sound
  9. Living being
  10. Methods of science teaching
  11. Microorganisms
  12. Natural science
  13. Nature and structure of sciences
  14. Problems
  15. Remedial teaching
  16. Science and technology
  17. Solar system
  18. Structure of matter
  19. Text materials/aids
  20. Understanding the science

➜ Social Science

  • Geography and resources of India
  • Geography and resources of Rajasthan
  • Government: Composite and functions
  • History and Culture of Rajasthan
  • Indian civilization, culture and society
  • Indian constitution and democracy
  • Main components of the Earth
  • Mauryan & Gupta empires and post-Gupta period
  • Medieval and modern period
  • Resources and development

Also Check: List of TET 2021 Exams
