REET 2021 On June 20, No Change in Exam Date: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) conducts the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). REET exam is conducted for the recruitment of teachers for, Level I or Primary Teacher and Level II or Upper Primary Teacher. Earlier the exam date was scheduled for April 25, however, it was later delayed to be conducted on June 20. REET 2021 admit card will be released one week before the examination, candidates can download their RTET admit card from the official website of BSER.

REET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date REET 2021 Notification January 5, 2021 REET 2021 Application Begins January 11, 2021 REET 2021 Application Ends February 8, 2021 REET 2021 Admit Card Release Date One week before exam REET 2021 Exam Date June 20, 2021 REET 2021 Result Date To be announced yet!

REET 2021: Exam Pattern

REET 2021 Exam pattern included two papers, level I is for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5, level II is for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8. Check below the exam pattern for both papers.

Event REET 2021 (Level I) REET 2021 (Level II) Total Questions 150 150 Total Marks 150 150 Duration of Exam 2.5 hours 2.5 hours Type of Questions MCQs MCQs

REET 2021 Primary (Level -I) Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks Child development & Pedagogy 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

REET 2021 Primary (Level -II) Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi) 30 30 Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi) 30 30 Science & Mathematics Or, Social Science Or, Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science) 60 60 Total 150 150

RTET 2021 Syllabus

➜ Child Development

Learning and Pedagogy Role of Heredity and environment Meaning and concepts of learning and its processes Theories of learning and its implication Concept of development and its relationship with learning Child Thinking & thought The concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Important child development & learning theories

➜ Language 1

Hindi English Sanskrit Urdu Sindhi Punjabi Gujarati

➜ Language 2

English Hindi Sanskrit Urdu Sindhi Punjabi Gujarati

➜ Environment Studies

Approaches to presenting concepts Basic knowledge of environmental elements Clothes and Habitats Concept, scope, the significance of environment studies Environment education learning principles Family Living beings Matter and energy Our culture and civilization Personal hygiene Pollution, natural resources and environment of Rajasthan Profession Public places and institutions Scope & relation to science & social science Transport and communication

➜ Mathematics

Average Community of mathematics Diagnostic and remedial teaching Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching Evaluation methods Fractions Geometry and mensuration Indian currency Language of mathematics LCM and HCF Mathematical operations Nature of mathematics/logical thinking Numbers Place of mathematics in curriculum Problems of teaching Profit-Loss Simple interest Unitary method

➜ Science

Animal reproduction and adolescence Chemical substances Evaluation Force and motion Heat Human body and health Innovation Light and sound Living being Methods of science teaching Microorganisms Natural science Nature and structure of sciences Problems Remedial teaching Science and technology Solar system Structure of matter Text materials/aids Understanding the science

➜ Social Science

Geography and resources of India

Geography and resources of Rajasthan

Government: Composite and functions

History and Culture of Rajasthan

Indian civilization, culture and society

Indian constitution and democracy

Main components of the Earth

Mauryan & Gupta empires and post-Gupta period

Medieval and modern period

Resources and development

