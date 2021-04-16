REET 2021 On June 20, No Change in Exam Date: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Chairman, Dr. DP Jaroli on Tuesday cleared that the REET 2021 exam will be held on June 20 and there are yet no changes in the exam date as speculated.
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) conducts the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). REET exam is conducted for the recruitment of teachers for, Level I or Primary Teacher and Level II or Upper Primary Teacher. Earlier the exam date was scheduled for April 25, however, it was later delayed to be conducted on June 20. REET 2021 admit card will be released one week before the examination, candidates can download their RTET admit card from the official website of BSER.
REET 2021: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
REET 2021 Notification
|
January 5, 2021
|
REET 2021 Application Begins
|
January 11, 2021
|
REET 2021 Application Ends
|
February 8, 2021
|
REET 2021 Admit Card Release Date
|
One week before exam
|
REET 2021 Exam Date
|
June 20, 2021
|
REET 2021 Result Date
|
To be announced yet!
REET 2021: Exam Pattern
REET 2021 Exam pattern included two papers, level I is for primary teachers or Teachers for classes 1 to 5, level II is for upper primary teachers, or for classes 6 to 8. Check below the exam pattern for both papers.
|
Event
|
REET 2021 (Level I)
|
REET 2021 (Level II)
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
150
|
Duration of Exam
|
2.5 hours
|
2.5 hours
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQs
|
MCQs
REET 2021 Primary (Level -I) Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
REET 2021 Primary (Level -II) Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language - 1 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)
|
30
|
30
|
Language - 2 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi)
|
30
|
30
|
Science & Mathematics
Or,
Social Science
Or,
Either Science & Mathematics or Social Science (for teachers in other categories apart from Mathematics, Science and Social Science)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
RTET 2021 Syllabus
➜ Child Development
- Learning and Pedagogy Role of Heredity and environment
- Meaning and concepts of learning and its processes
- Theories of learning and its implication
- Concept of development and its relationship with learning
- Child Thinking & thought
- The concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
- Important child development & learning theories
➜ Language 1
- Hindi
- English
- Sanskrit
- Urdu
- Sindhi
- Punjabi
- Gujarati
➜ Language 2
- English
- Hindi
- Sanskrit
- Urdu
- Sindhi
- Punjabi
- Gujarati
➜ Environment Studies
- Approaches to presenting concepts
- Basic knowledge of environmental elements
- Clothes and Habitats
- Concept, scope, the significance of environment studies
- Environment education learning principles
- Family
- Living beings
- Matter and energy
- Our culture and civilization
- Personal hygiene
- Pollution, natural resources and environment of Rajasthan
- Profession
- Public places and institutions
- Scope & relation to science & social science
- Transport and communication
➜ Mathematics
- Average
- Community of mathematics
- Diagnostic and remedial teaching
- Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching
- Evaluation methods
- Fractions
- Geometry and mensuration
- Indian currency
- Language of mathematics
- LCM and HCF
- Mathematical operations
- Nature of mathematics/logical thinking
- Numbers
- Place of mathematics in curriculum
- Problems of teaching
- Profit-Loss
- Simple interest
- Unitary method
➜ Science
- Animal reproduction and adolescence
- Chemical substances
- Evaluation
- Force and motion
- Heat
- Human body and health
- Innovation
- Light and sound
- Living being
- Methods of science teaching
- Microorganisms
- Natural science
- Nature and structure of sciences
- Problems
- Remedial teaching
- Science and technology
- Solar system
- Structure of matter
- Text materials/aids
- Understanding the science
➜ Social Science
- Geography and resources of India
- Geography and resources of Rajasthan
- Government: Composite and functions
- History and Culture of Rajasthan
- Indian civilization, culture and society
- Indian constitution and democracy
- Main components of the Earth
- Mauryan & Gupta empires and post-Gupta period
- Medieval and modern period
- Resources and development
