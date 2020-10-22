CAT 2020 Preparation: Revise these 20 topics in the last week to score 99+ percentile

The time has arrived to bell the CAT and with barely a few days in hand, it’s time that you buck up for the last minute revisions. 29th November is not far off and you must be prepared with those topics that are often asked in the CAT Exam from the candidates aspiring to grab a seat in IIMs.

So, before the big say arrives, take a look at the 20 most important topics that will help you in your last minute preparation so that you can score 99+ percentile in CAT 2020. These topics hold relevance because they were seen in the previous year papers of the CAT exam. You can surely expect questions from these topics. They hold good weightage to let you score more than 99 percentile in the CAT exam. All you need is few hours to brush up your basics and go for the final shot in the examination hall.

Given below is an estimate of the number of questions that are asked in the CAT quantitative aptitude section.

CAT Quantitative Aptitude Section

Important Quant Topics Number of Questions (Tentative) Number 10-14 Arithmetic 8-10 Algebra 6-8 Geometry and Mensuration 8-10 Modern Maths 5-6

As per this analysis, we recommend that you revise the short tricks and formulas pertaining to these topics in advance:

These 8 topics will not only help you do a quick recap of the important concepts but will also make you feel confident about your preparation.

Moving ahead with the CAT Verbal Ability Section, our analysis about the CAT previous year paper says that question from the below mentioned topics usually appear in the exam. Hence, a thorough revision of these topics will help you gain an upper hand at attempting verbal ability section in the exam easily.

CAT Verbal Ability Section

These are some important topics that need your last minute attention. Along with this, if you still have some more time to spare, then you can also revise Vocabulary words (list of Top 100 Words for CAT) for the CAT 2018 Exam. A wordlist streamlines your preparation, especially when you have variation in the Reading Comprehension. We hope that these revision exercises will best serve your purpose before the D-Day.

Finally, we would recommend some more exercises for the last section of CAT exam i.e. CAT Data Interpretation Section. In this section also, various tricky questions are asked from the candidates to test their aptitude. Some practice exercises based on the topics of this section are provided for the exam takers as under:

CAT Data Interpretation Section

Testing your skills by practicing these exercises will make you confident about the preparation that you have done till date. The topic wise revision would act as a remedy to heal the anxiety hovering in your mind and heart. When you have finished the topic-wise revision of all the topics then you can also take a cursory glance at CAT Previous 8 years Solved Question Papers.

In addition, you must also remember that CAT exam not only includes multiple choice based questions but it also included non-MCQs / TITA (Type in The Answer) Questions. The good news is that these questions invite no negative marking. The proportion of MCQ and non-MCQ questions is provided as under:

CAT Exam Sections Total Questions MCQs Non-MCQs VARC 34 24 to 27 7 to 10 QA 34 23 to 27 7 to 11 DILR 32 24 8 Total 100 72 28

You can read more about the non-MCQs or TITA questions in detail after practicing the above exercises. You must not forget that all you have is a precious time of 100 minutes to make you dream turn into a reality. If you wish to see yourself in a top MBA institute, then the race begins from here. Take a deep breath and revise calmly to attempt the exam triumphantly.

Good Luck for CAT 2020!!

For more updates on CAT 2020, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com. You can also share with us more topics, that according to you hold relevance for the CAT exam takers.

Also Read:

CAT 2020 Selection Process

What exactly is the difference between CAT Score and Percentile?

IIM Call Cut-offs v/s IIM Eligibility Cut-offs