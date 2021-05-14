RITES Recruitment 2021 for Graduate Engineer Trainee through GATE, Engineer, GDM and Assistant Posts, Download Notice @rites.com

RITES Recruitment 2021 Notification: RITES Ltd, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India had a short notification for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee through GATE,Engineer, Deputy General Manager and Assistant on its website rites.com.

As per the official website, the last date of application is 31 May 2021. However, RITES Application Link is not yet activated.

As per short notice,separate detailed notification containing eligibility conditions regarding education qualification, experience, upper age, pay scale, category-wise bifurcation of posts, nature of engagement, remuneration, application fee, selection process, online application process, important dates, and other relevant details shall be uploaded on RITES website under Career section shortly.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - to be released

Last Date of Application - 31 May 2021

RITES Vacancy Details

Following positions are on regular basis:

18/20 - Graduate Engineer Trainee (Civil) through GATE

19/20 - Graduate Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) through GATE

20/20 - Graduate Engineer Trainee (Electrical) through GATE

21/20 - Engineer (Civil)

22/20 - Engineer (Mechanical)

23/20 - Engineer (Electrical)

24/20 - Deputy General Manager (S&T)

Following position is on contract basis:

25/20 Assistant (Hindi)

Eligibility Criteria for RITES GDM and Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the details, once the detailed notification is released

How to Apply for RITES Recruitment 2021 for Engineer, GDM and Assistant Posts ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through online mode on Career Section of RITES website rites.com.

RITES Short Notification Download

RITES Official Website