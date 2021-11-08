RJS Admit Card 2021 Out @hcraj.nic.in: Download Rajasthan High Court Judiciary Call Letter

RJS Admit Card 2021 has been released by Rajasthan High Court (RHC) on the official website - hcraj.nic.in. Check Download Link.

RJS Admit Card 2021 Out: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released the admit card for Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam 2021. Candidates who are appearing in the Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge, 2021 on 28 November 2021 (Sunday), can download Rajasthan Judiciary Admit Card from the official website - hcraj.nic.in.

RJS Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RHC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

RJS Admit Card Download Link

Instructions for candidates appearing in Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2021

Candidates should bring the print out of the admit card along with one of the original Photo Identity Proofs i.e. Aadhar Card/Driving License/ Voter ID card/ Passport/PAN Card, photo Copy of the Photo ID Proof and a recent coloured photograph of 2.5cm x 2.5cm size. They should also caary a Black/Blue ballpoint pen, 50ml sanitizer bottle and transparent bottle of drinking water.

It is to be noted that, Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Smart Watch, Calculator, Pager or any kind of Electronic/ Communication Device, Whitener, Ink Pen, Slide Rule, Geometry Box, Wallet, Purse, Bag etc. shall not be allowed within the precincts of the Examination Centre. Candidates shall not bring these articles as no arrangement shall be made of safe keeping the same at Examination Centre.

Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for the mains exam. Those who clear the mains will be called for the interview round.

How to Download RJS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of RJS - hcraj.nic.in

Click “Recruitment” Tab

Now, click on 'Civil Judge Cadre, 2021' and then on 'Online Application Portal'

It will redirect to a new page where you need to click on 'Login'

Enter your 'User Name' and 'Password'

Download Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2021