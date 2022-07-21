RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) in August: For Pay Levels 5 and 2 Posts

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) in August: Railway will conduct Typing skill test for Pay Levels 5 and 2 Posts under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment from 12 th August 2022 onwards. Candidates can check the Typing Skill Test details for different posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) in August: Railway recruitment board will conduct the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 5 and 2 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 12th August 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. For the ease of the candidates, we are providing the details of Typing Skill Test which is part of the selection process for some posts under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment.

RRB NTPC 2022 Level 5 and 2 Posts which require Typing Skill Test

Let’s first look at the various posts under which candidates are required to qualify for the Typing Skill Test:

RRB NTPC 2022 Posts involving Typing Skill Test S. No. Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7th CPC 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate) 2 3 Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate) 2 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate) 5 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate) 5 6 Senior Time Keeper (Graduate) 5

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test

For the posts, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature (marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit) shall be conducted for which the number of candidates equal to eight times the number of vacancies for each of the community shall be called for.

RRB NTPC 2019 Typing Skill Test (TST) Language Medium Typing Speed English 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) Hindi 25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

Note:

The candidate should be able to type on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility.

For guidelines of those who appear for typing skill test in Hindi, Kruti Dev and Mangal font shall be made available for typing skill test on Personal Computer.

Exemption in Typing Skill Test may be extended to candidates who are permanently disabled due to Blindness/Low Vision, Cerebral Palsy & Loco Motor Disability with not less than 40% permanent disability. Such eligible PwBD candidates have to upload a scanned copy of Typing Skill Test Exemption Certificate issued by the Competent Medical Board in the website of respective RRBs before conduct of typing skill test.

The merit will be drawn only for the candidates qualified in the TST or TST exempted PwBD candidates based on performance in 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test Language

Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language of either English / Hindi, through the link provided in the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate does not choose the typing language within the stipulated time, the default Language for typing will be ENGLISH.

Candidates are advised to choose the language option carefully. The option once exercised, cannot be changed under any circumstances. No further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test Admit Card

The link for exercising typing language option has been provided in the website of respective RRBs. The link will be available upto 18.00 hrs of 25th July 2022.

The result of CBT-2 for Pay Levels 5 and 2 was published in the official Websites of RRBs on 18th July, 2022.

