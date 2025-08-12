RRB NTPC Fee Refund 2025 Ongoing: Check Process, Eligibility, and More Details Here

RRB NTPC Fee Refund 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started processing application fee refunds for candidates who appeared in RRB NTPC examsms. The initiative is aimed at offering financial relief to eligible candidates while maintaining transparency in the recruitment process. This article covers the refund process, eligibility requirements, and step-by-step instructions to claim RRB fee refund smoothly.

RRB NTPC Fee Refund 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the process of refunding the application fees for candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025. Candidates who attended the exam are eligible for the refund, while those who were absent or had their applications rejected will not receive any amount.

Eligible candidates must log in to the official RRB websites to update or confirm their bank account details. It is important to verify all information carefully and keep track of bank account and official notifications to ensure a smooth and timely RRB NTPC fee refund.