RRB NTPC Fee Refund 2025 Ongoing: Check Process, Eligibility, and More Details Here

RRB NTPC Fee Refund 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started processing application fee refunds for candidates who appeared in RRB NTPC examsms. The initiative is aimed at offering financial relief to eligible candidates while maintaining transparency in the recruitment process. This article covers the refund process, eligibility requirements, and step-by-step instructions to claim RRB fee refund smoothly.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the process of refunding the application fees for candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025. Candidates who attended the exam are eligible for the refund, while those who were absent or had their applications rejected will not receive any amount.
Eligible candidates must log in to the official RRB websites to update or confirm their bank account details. It is important to verify all information carefully and keep track of bank account and official notifications to ensure a smooth and timely RRB NTPC fee refund.
How to Claim RRB NTPC Fee Refund in 2025?
Candidates who need to claim a refund for the RRB NTPC exam fee should follow these steps to do it online:
Step 1: Go to the regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website and find the link named “Refund/Bank Details Update.”
Step 2: Enter Bank Details. Candidates who want the refund to be credited back to the same account used for payment have to confirm it. Candidates who prefer a different account provide the following details carefully:
-
Beneficiary Name
-
Bank Account Number
-
Bank Name
-
IFSC Code
This applies whether paid online or through SBI/Post Office Challan.
Step 3: Candidates will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on the registered mobile number or email. Enter the OTP to complete the submission.
Step 4: Candidates can submit the refund request only once. Make sure all bank information is correct because any mistakes may lead to rejection of refund.
Candidates can refer to the table below to know the exact refund amount they will receive after deduction of processing charges:
|
Category
|
Application Fee Paid
|
Refund Amount (After Charges)
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
INR 500
|
INR 400
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Ex-SM / Minority
|
INR 250
|
INR 250
Important Points to Remember When Claiming RRB NTPC Fee Refund
Candidates should keep the following key points in mind before claiming their RRB NTPC fee refund:
-
Submit the refund request before the last date to avoid missing out.
-
Refunds are processed only once per candidate or bank account. Multiple submissions won’t speed up the process.
-
Keep Aadhaar card and bank passbook scanned or nearby for easy reference while entering the details.
