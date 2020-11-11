RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 OUT @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 at its website. Candidates appeared in the RSMSSB NTT Teacher Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 15/2018 can now download their result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board has released the RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 on the basis of written test and document verification. The board has released the RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 along with the cut-off marks. Candidates can check the RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on Result Section. Then, Click on RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 flashing in the Result section. Then, a PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+ F and Roll Number. Then, The RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 for future reference.

Download RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020

Official Website

The recruitment notification for the same was released on 29 September 2018 and the online application process continued till 28 October 2018 to fulfil 1310 Vacancies. The candidates can check RSMSSB NTT Teacher Final Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @sac.gov.in, Opportunity for Graduates & Diploma Holders, Apply Online

NIT Jalandhar Non Teaching Recruitment 2020: 93 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @nitj.ac.in

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Software Developer, Start Up Follow and Other Posts

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT @ongcindia.com, 33 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer Posts

DGCA Recruitment 2020 for 35 Senior Flight Operations and Other Posts

NAL Recruitment 2020, 41 Vacancies for Project Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in