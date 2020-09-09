SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2020: 15 Vacancies for Specialist and GDMO Posts, Walk-In on 24 Sept

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist, Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer for its hospitals at Bhilai and its Mines. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 24 September 2020

SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Super Specialist (Cardiology) - 1 Post

Specialist - 9 Posts

GDMO - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist and GDMO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Super Specialist (Cardiology) - MBBS with DM/Mch in Cardiology.

Specialist - MBBS with PG Diploma in the relevant speciality Or MBBS with PG Degree in the relevant speciality.

GDMO - MBBS or MBBS with Diploma/ Associate fellowship in Industrial Health.

Download SAIL Doctor Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview and documentation.

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 September 2020 Between 12 am to 5 PM at Human Resource Development Centre, (Near BSP Main Gate), Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai 490001 along with the documents.

