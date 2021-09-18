Sarkari Naukri 2021: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Police Department, apply soon, salary upto 36000/

Around 3000+ Vacancies Available in Punjab Police & Chhattisgarh Police Department. Candidates holding certain qualification can apply for the aforesaid posts. Check Salary, Educational Qualification, Experience, Application Fee, Age Limit and other details.

Sarkari Naukri 2021: There is good news for the job seekers who are preparing for Police Services. Recently, Punjab Police Department has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply online by visiting the official website of Punjab Police. i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date of submission of the application is 29 September 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 2607 vacancies for the post of Constable and SI will be recruited under the Punjab police. Out of which 2340 vacancies are available for Constables and 267 vacancies for Sub Inspectors in the Technical and Support Services Cadre. The online application process for the aforesaid posts is ongoing at punjbapolice.gov.in. All aspirants are advised to apply on these posts as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

To apply for the above posts, the candidate must have completed Bachelor’s in the concerned domain and must be between the age group of 18 to 28 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the above posts. The candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and follow all instructions while filling the online application form.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Documentation. The candidates who qualify for the CBT will be called for the further recruitment process. The selected candidate will get a salary of Rs. 19,900/- for constable posts while 35400 for Sub Inspector Posts.

On the other hand, the Chhattisgarh police have advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply from 1 October 2021 onwards at cgpolice.gov.in.

Highlights:

Starting date of online application submission - 09 September 2021 at 9 PM

Last date of online application submission – 29 September 2021

Vacancies - 23407

Qualification:

Constable – Graduate (Minimum 3 Years) / Post Graduate (Minimum 2 Years) in the relevant domain.

Sub Inspector – Graduate (Minimum 3 Years) / Masters (Minimum 2 Years) in the relevant domain.

Application Mode: Online

Application Fee Details

General - Rs. 1500/-

SC/ ST/ BC - Rs. 800/-

EWS - Rs. 800/-

Ex-Servicemen/ Lineal Descendants - Rs. 700/-

For More Details: CG Police Recruitment 2021: 975 Vacancies Notified for SI, Platoon & Subedar Posts, Apply Online from 1 Oct