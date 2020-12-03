SBI PO 2020 Application Link Closes Tomorrow @sbi.co.in for 2000 Vacancies: Apply Online Now

State Bank of India (SBI) is going to close the online application window for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 tomorrow on 4th December 2020. Candidates who want to fetch recruitment as Probationary Officer (PO) in the SBI can apply online now by visiting sbi.co.in. The last date to pay SBI PO 2020 application fee is 4th December itself. Here, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can fill the online form without any difficulty. You just need to follow a few simple steps to get yourself registered for appearing in the Prelims & Mains exam to fetch recruitment as SBI PO.

Check SBI PO 2020 Exam Updates

The SBI PO Notification 2020 was released in the first half of November 2020. The online application process for the same began on 14th November 2020. Before going through the application process, have a look at the important dates of SBI PO 2020 below:

SBI PO Important Dates 2020

Event Date Start of Online Application Process 14th November 2020 Last Date of application 4th December 2020 Last Date of printing application 19th December 2020 SBI PO Admit Card 2020 for Prelims 3rd week of December 2020 SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2020 31st December 2020 2nd January 2021 4th January 2021 5th January 2021 SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam Date 29th January 2021 SBI PO Interview Date 2020 February/ March 2021 Final SBI PO Result 2020 March 2021

Let's now look at the detailed application process to fill online form for SBI PO 2020 Exam along with the direct link:

SBI PO Application Process 2020

Step 1: Click here Apply Online for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 or visit @ ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposamar20/

Step 2: Click on "New Registration"

Step 3: Enter the credentials- Name, Date of Birth, Contact Details & others

Step 4: Upload scanned images - Photograph (20 kb–50 kb) & Signature (10 kb to 20 kb)

Step 5: Fill the SBI PO application form

Step 6: Pay application fee (Gen/EWS/OBC - Rs 750; SC/ ST/ PWD - ‘Nil’)

Step 7: Download the e-receipt and save the page

Once the SBI PO Application Process 2020 closes, the SBI will prepare the admit cards of the registered candidates and issue the same for the online preliminary exam in the third week of December 2020, as per the SBI PO Notification 2020. It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get the latest updates on SBI PO 2020 exam.