School Assembly News Headlines (July 30, 2026): Lok Sabha Passes Public Exams Amendment Bill, MCC Changes and CWG 2026 Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 30, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students. Today's headlines include, Lok Sabha passes Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, MCC Changes NEET UG 2026 Counselling Rules: Seat Upgrade and NRI Quota Updates and CWG 2026: Indian swimmers & athletes in medal race in their respective games.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: It is very important for school students to know what is happening around the world. But while coming to school students do not have enough time to read newspapers or to watch the major headlines on television. Here we have gathered the major headlines for our students to stay updated with what is happening around the world. This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe.
Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines have been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Lok Sabha passes Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026
- Rahul Gandhi criticised for his remark on HM Amit Shah in LS
- MEA reiterates J&K, Ladakh including PoK are integral parts of India
- Supreme Court closes coal block allocation case against former PM Manmohan Singh
- Union Minister Nityanand Rai introduces Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
- International Tiger Day 2026 being observed today; India leads global tiger conservation with nearly 70% of world’s tigers
- BJP MPs protest over alleged JPSC paper leak, demand CBI probe
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid opposition uproar over NEET issue
- Lok Sabha extends tenure of JPC on One Nation, One Election
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Unrest in POJK escalates with revoking of registrations of 13 private schools
- MEA reiterates J&K, Ladakh including PoK are integral parts of India
- India strongly condemns recent attacks on several maritime vessels in Strait of Hormuz
- Indian Embassy in Kyiv prioritises safety of seafarers onboard MV AMIR1
- US President holds separate meetings with Ukrainian President and Israeli PM at White House
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India announce 15-member squad for Sri Lanka Test series
- Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur win Silver medals at Commonwealth Games
- CWG 2026: Indian swimmers & athletes in medal race in their respective games
- ISSF: Indian duo secure Bronze in 10m air rifle mixed team event
- FIFA proposes plan to sell stakes in the World Cup, angering UEFA
- The adventure is over: Neymar officially announces his international retirement
- Commonwealth Games 2026 | Heartbreak for India as Nirupama Devi fails to finish in women's 63kg weightlifting
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Domestic indices end over 1% higher
- India’s total exports reach record 863.1 billion dollars in 2025-26
- Paytm Payments Bank operations will be wound up: RBI
- Industrial output growth hits 23 month high of 7.3% in June
- Oil prices down
- Asian markets end in loss, European indices trading with gains
- Rupee appreciates by four paise against US dollar
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Passed in Lok Sabha TODAY
- NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused
- MCC Changes NEET UG 2026 Counselling Rules: Seat Upgrade and NRI Quota Updates You Must Know
- ASSEB Offers Free Duplicate Marksheets and Certificates to Assam Flood-Affected Students
- NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Check MBBS Registration Expected Dates, Fees, Documents List
- CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2026 This Week
Thought of the Day
"Courage to try is more important than winning or losing." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that it is better to take risks and putting yourself out there, even if you don't succeed. The act of trying itself builds character and resilience, and the learning experience can be valuable even in defeat.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.