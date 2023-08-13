Today’s School Assembly Headlines (14 August): Russia-Ukraine War, Hawaii Wildfires and India-West Indies T20 Series

14 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 14

14th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an age-old school tradition that is religiously followed to this day. Schools around the world have the morning assembly where students and teachers gather together.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school, but some key things remain common, like a speech by the principal or any other senior head and news reading. Students also showcase their talents, participated in speeches and debates and perform fun skits.

Prayers and light physical activity can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the reading of the news headlines. It serves the purpose of creating awareness among the students about global and domestic current affairs.

It takes a lot of time and effort to curate the headlines, and we’re here to ease your burden. Check the latest news headlines for 14 August to be read during the assembly here.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 11 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 14

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, and the Central Government has planned a grand ceremony with 1800 special guests. PM Modi will address the nation live from the Red Fort on Independence Day 2023 and recently kicked off the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Haryana Mahapanchayat was held in Palwal over the Nuh riots, and calls for providing arms to Hindus in the region were made. The decision to resume Shobha Yatra on August 28 was also made. National Medical Commission (NMC) made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic drugs or face suspension. Landslides truck Himachal Pradesh, closing Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5 due to heavy rains.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Balochistan Liberation Army targeted a convoy of Chinese Engineers near Gwadar port. Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kherson killed 7 people, including a 23-day-old baby. USA’s Hawai faced the deadliest wildfires of the century in Maui as the death toll hit 93. Balochistan senator Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as Pakistan’s caretaker PM. Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian missile attack on the Crimea bridge; Putin offered a dire warning to Zelensky. QUAD countries India, the US, Japan and Australia kickstarted the 2023 Malabar Exercise in Australia.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India won the fourth T20I against West Indies by nine wickets and tied the bilateral series 2-2. Indian Men’s Hockey team won their record-fourth Asian Champions Trophy title after beating Malaysia 4-3. Brazilian football star Neymar is reportedly leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi club Al Hilal. Roberto Mancini announced a surprise decision to step down as Italy's football team's coach.

Important Days on 14 August

Pakistan Independence Day

World Lizard Day

Thought of the Day

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar