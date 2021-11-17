School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 598 Master Posts, Apply @educationrecruitmentboard.com  

School Education Department, Punjab is hiring 598 Master Cadre (English, Maths, Science) Posts. Check Vacancies Details, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification: School Education Department, Punjab is inviting applications through online mode for recruitment of Master Cadre (English, Maths, Science) Backlog vacancies. Candidates have the opportunity to apply for Punjab Master Recruitment 2021 till 19 November 2021.

A total of 598 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. Candidates seeking to apply for this recruitment should possess required educational qualification and fulfill other eligibility conditions.

School Education Punjab Master Notice

School Education Department Punjab Master Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link



Official Website

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 19 November 2021

School Education Punjab Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 598

English - 126+17

Maths - 219+9

Science - 200+27

Eligibility Criteria for School Education Punjab Posts

Educational Qualification:

English: Should have passed Graduation with minimum 45 per cent marks in the case of the persons from the Ceneral category; and with minimum 40% marks in the case of the persons from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and Physically Handicapped category, from a recognized university. or Should have studied Functional English, English Literature, B.A. Honours (English), B.A. (Honours) English in Graduation; or its equivalent; or Should have passed post Graduation in English; and Should have passed B.Ed. from a recognized university or institution with English as one of the teaching subjects as per University Grants Commission guidelines.

Maths: Should have passed Graduation with 45yo marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40o/o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward classes. Backward Classes and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Mathematics as subject at least for three years of Graduation and should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Science - Should have passed B.Sc. with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and Physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed B.Sc. In Physics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification, but a certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission, and Should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Science as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

Selection Process for School Education Punjab Master Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written test.

How to Apply for School Education Punjab Master Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 19 November 2021.