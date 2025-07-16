SNAP Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

SNAP Previous Year Papers: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) for students seeking admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course offered by any Institute of SIU. It is a highly competitive computer-based test with a huge number of applicants every year. Aspirants should begin practising the SNAP previous year question papers to revise the syllabus and identify key chapters accordingly. Solving old question papers can help them track their progress level and work on improving their weak topics. Further details about the SNAP Previous Year Papers PDF are shared on this page.
SNAP Previous Year Question Papers are a key component of a successful exam strategy. Incorporating these papers in your daily practice sessions will not only improve your preparation but also enhance your chances of success. It allows aspirants to figure out areas in which topics are most frequently asked in the exam. These also help them revise all the high-weightage topics and improve their speed with accuracy. The entrance test is expected to comprise 60 questions from General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. It can also improve your question-selection strategy, along with problem-solving ability and time management skills. In this article, we have compiled the direct download links of the SNAP previous year papers PDF for reference purposes.
Practising the SNAP previous year papers can help you develop strong concepts and achieve mastery in advanced-level topics. It also provides insights into the difficulty level and weightage of each section over the years. Download the previous papers PDF link on this page and elevate your strategy accordingly!
Previous papers serve as an excellent resource to improve your all preparation. Below are the guides to learn how to practice the SNAP previous year papers:
Install a stopwatch that replicates the actual exam duration for a focused test environment.
Choose a location with fewer distractions to practice papers efficiently.
Attempt less-challenging questions first and reserve the time-consuming questions for later.
Lastly, verify your responses with the solutions to determine your existing knowledge level.
There are various advantages of solving the SNAP previous year question papers. Some key benefits are discussed below:
Past papers help aspirants understand the nature of the exam, sectional weightage, marking system, and many other exam parameters.
Practising previous papers can improve your question-solving speed, efficiency, and accuracy.
The SNAP previous year question papers help you identify where your current preparation stands and make necessary improvements in your strategy.
Past papers help you discover topics that carry more questions, exam level and weightage asked over the years.
Candidates should review the SNAP Previous Year Question Papers Pattern to get a clear picture of the exam requirements. The entrance test will be conducted online, comprising 60 objective-type questions for 60 marks. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and every incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks. Check the expected SNAP exam pattern shared below for reference purposes:
Section
Questions
Total Marks
General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability
15
15
Analytical & Logical Reasoning
25
25
Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency
20
20
Total
60
60
