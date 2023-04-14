SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit Issue: Candidates Demanding To Revise Age Cut Off Date, Check Details

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit Issue: Amid the row of demands by various candidates to revise the age cut off date of SSC CGL 2023 notification, a number of candidates have been flooding Twitter and other social media to raise their points. Candidates have raised their objections regarding the upper age limit fixed for SSC CGL exam 2023 in its notification released earlier. The Commission has released the cut off date for counting of age August 1 from earlier January 1, 2023.

It is noted that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the job notification under SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 for a total of 7500 various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries and departments of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies.

According to the short notice released, the Commission has mentioned the age limit cut off date as on August 1, 2023 for various posts. It is noted that earlier the age limit cut off date was to be counted as January 1, 2023.

It is noted that several candidates who have to fill their forms for SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 have urged the Central Government to change the age reckoning date from August 1 to January 1, 2023.

It is noted that a total of 7500 Group B/C posts will be filled by the SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 drive launched by SSC in different ministries and departments of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies.

According to the detailed notice released by SSC, different age group/limit has been required for for various posts. Commission has also released the details regarding the permissible relaxation in upper age limit and category-codes for claiming age relaxation.

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit: Overview

Age limit (As on 01-08-2023):

Requirement of age for various posts is as follows:

Age Limit Remarks For the posts for which age limit is 18-27 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1996 and not

later than 01-08-2005 For the posts for which age limit is 20-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not

later than 01-08-2003. For the posts for which age limit is 18-30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not

later than 01-08-2005. For the post for which age limit is 18-32 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1991 and not

later than 01-08-2005.

Candidates are demanding that the age reckoning date has affected Lakhs of students for the recruitment drive and they are losing their last hope. Aspirants are demanding that they deserve the same opportunities as they have enjoyed in previous years.

There are many Group B/C posts vacancies available under the recruitment drive including Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Grade-II, Research Assistant, Sub Inspector in CBI, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Section Officer and others.