SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Exam Analysis: Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis 2023 will be provided here after the conclusion of each shift. Candidates will be able to check the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam on this page. Going through the paper analysis will acquaint the candidates with important facts of the examination like difficulty level, number of good attempts, division of questions, weightage given to particular section, etc. It also enables them to get clarity about the exam pattern and refine their preparation strategy accordingly.
In this article, we have mentioned the SSC CGL exam analysis 2023 tier 2 for all sections.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023
The Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam from 25 October 2023 across the country. The exam will conclude on 27 October 2023. We have provided the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis here as the first shift of the exam has ended. Candidates can bookmark this page to know the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, number of questions asked from each topic and other important aspects of the exam.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Analysis 2023 Difficulty Level
The SSC CGL Tier 2 comprises 5 sections: English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer. Candidates who have already taken the exam or are planning to do so can refer to the table below to determine the number of questions asked from each section and difficulty level.
Based on the feedback received from the aspirants, we have mentioned the difficulty level for each section in the table below.
|
Sessions
|
Sections
|
Module
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Session I
|
Section I
|
Module-I
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Module-II
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Section II
|
Module-I
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
45
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Module-II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Section III
|
Module-I
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
Easy
SSC CGL Tier 2 Analysis 2023 Reasoning
Mentioned below is the detailed SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis 2023 for the General Intelligence & Reasoning section.
- Sitting Arrangement (Circular, Linear)
- Figure Series
- Mirror Image
- Venn Diagram
- Odd one out
- Syllogism
- Missing Number Series
- Blood Relation
- Word Formation
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 English
The maximum number of questions are asked from the English section, which means it holds the maximum weightage of marks. Candidates must attempt this section very carefully, as 45 questions will be asked from this section.
- Cloze Test: 4 Questions
- Sentence Correction: 1 Question
- One Word Substitution: 1 Question
- Idioms and phrases: 2 Questions
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
Quantitative Aptitude requires rigorous practice and consumes a lot of time. Hence, it is considered one of the most difficult sections in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Analysis. Check out the detailed exam analysis for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Quant section below.
|Topics
|Number of Questions
|Percentage
|1
|Ratio and Proportion
|1
|Geometry
|1
|Mensuration
|2
|Time, Speed and Distance
|1
|Time and Work
|1
|Trigonometry
|2
|Profit and Loss
|2
|Mixture, Allegation, Partnership/ Bloat and Stream
|2
|Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|2
|Algebra
|1
SSC CGL Tier 2 GK Analysis 2023
While some candidates find General Awareness as one of the easiest and scoring sections, others find it difficult. Here are the types of questions asked from the GK section of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.
- Census
- 2nd Vice President of India
- Literacy Rate Difference of Males and Females in the 2011 Census
- 36 National Games
- Article 324
- Article 327
- Schemes launched by the government
- 1857 Freedom Struggle
- River Related Question
- Chemical Compound of Alcohol
- Current Affairs