SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Exam Analysis: Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Exam Analysis: Here, we have provided the detailed section-wise SSC CGL Tier 2 analysis for all shifts. Prospective candidates can check the SSC CGL today analysis here to know the difficulty level and good attempts.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis 2023 will be provided here after the conclusion of each shift. Candidates will be able to check the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam on this page. Going through the paper analysis will acquaint the candidates with important facts of the examination like difficulty level, number of good attempts, division of questions, weightage given to particular section, etc. It also enables them to get clarity about the exam pattern and refine their preparation strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have mentioned the SSC CGL exam analysis 2023 tier 2 for all sections.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam from 25 October 2023 across the country. The exam will conclude on 27 October 2023. We have provided the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis here as the first shift of the exam has ended. Candidates can bookmark this page to know the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, number of questions asked from each topic and other important aspects of the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Analysis 2023 Difficulty Level

The SSC CGL Tier 2 comprises 5 sections: English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer. Candidates who have already taken the exam or are planning to do so can refer to the table below to determine the number of questions asked from each section and difficulty level.

Based on the feedback received from the aspirants, we have mentioned the difficulty level for each section in the table below.

Sessions Sections Module Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level Session I Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 Moderate to Difficult Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 Moderate to Difficult Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 Easy to Moderate Module-II General Awareness 25 Moderate to Difficult Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 Easy

SSC CGL Tier 2 Analysis 2023 Reasoning

Mentioned below is the detailed SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis 2023 for the General Intelligence & Reasoning section.

Sitting Arrangement (Circular, Linear)

Figure Series

Mirror Image

Venn Diagram

Odd one out

Syllogism

Missing Number Series

Blood Relation

Word Formation

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2023 English

The maximum number of questions are asked from the English section, which means it holds the maximum weightage of marks. Candidates must attempt this section very carefully, as 45 questions will be asked from this section.

Cloze Test: 4 Questions

Sentence Correction: 1 Question

One Word Substitution: 1 Question

Idioms and phrases: 2 Questions

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude requires rigorous practice and consumes a lot of time. Hence, it is considered one of the most difficult sections in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Analysis. Check out the detailed exam analysis for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Quant section below.

Topics Number of Questions Percentage 1 Ratio and Proportion 1 Geometry 1 Mensuration 2 Time, Speed and Distance 1 Time and Work 1 Trigonometry 2 Profit and Loss 2 Mixture, Allegation, Partnership/ Bloat and Stream 2 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 2 Algebra 1

SSC CGL Tier 2 GK Analysis 2023

While some candidates find General Awareness as one of the easiest and scoring sections, others find it difficult. Here are the types of questions asked from the GK section of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.