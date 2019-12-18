SSC CHSL 2019-20 Registration Offline Fee Payment Date Extended: Check the Revised Dates

As per the latest notification, SSC has officially made the announcement of extending the last payment date of making offline payment for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Registration. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam application process commenced from 3rd Dec 2019 and will last till 10th Jan 2020. SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam every year for the recruitment Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates who have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University can apply for the LDC/ DEO/ JSA/ SA/ PA Posts. Below are important revised dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd Dec 2019 to 10th Jan 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Application Fee

Candidates have the choice of making feey payment through online or offline mode. Online Payment of examination fee can be done through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General Rs. 100 Female, SC, ST, PH, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 12th January 2020 (24:00). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 16th January 2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 14th January 2020 (24:00).

How to Scan & Upload Photograph & Signature in SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Application Form?

Candidates need to upload the scanned or digital image of their photograph and signature as per the standards officially shared by SSC in its official notification:

Image Size Photograph Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height) Signature Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height) Note: Applications with blurred image of photograph & signature will be rejected

Candidates must remember that application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment nor selection process in future. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a print copy of the receipt of the application fee for future reference whether the payment has been done in offline or online mode.