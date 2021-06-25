SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2020 Postponed @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020. A notice has been uploaded on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC SI Paper 2 Exam was scheduled to be held on 12 July 2021 for all the candidates who qualified in SSC SI Paper 1 2020.

SSC SI Paper 2 New Exam Date shall be announced later. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this paper or on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in for updates regarding this

Staff Selection Commission had published a recruitment notification to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Online Applications were invited from 17th June to 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM)

The selection will be done on the basis of SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).