SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 PE&MT Commenced: Carry these Documents & Certificates during Physical Endurance & Measurement Test, Check Official Guidelines!

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 PE&MT Commenced: SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 PE&MT has been commenced and candidates are required to carry Documents & Certificates during Physical Endurance & Measurement Test. Let’s take at Official Guidelines in detail.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 PE&MT Commenced: SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) has been commenced from 28th June 2021 and will be conducted by Delhi Police till 26th July 2021. The admit cards for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 PE&MT have been released at the official website of Delhi Police, i.e., delhipolice.nic.in. Delhi Police Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) is essential but of Qualifying Nature. PE&MT will be conducted in Delhi only. Document verification will be conducted by Delhi Police at the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify all the events of PE&MT. The candidates who are qualified in the PE&MT and Document Verification will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list.

Compulsory Items to be carried during SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT)

Collection of required eligibility certificates/ documents from the candidates and their verification with the original certificates will be carried out at the time of PE&MT by Delhi Police. Below is the list of items that are mandatory to be carried on the day of the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT):

1. Admit Card of SSC DELHI POLICE Constable 2020-21 Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT)

Candidates are required to submit their ROLL NO., Date of Birth and Captcha Code to download their admit card from the link given below::

Direct Link to Download Delhi Police PE&MT 2020 Admit Cards

Candidates need to take the printout of the Admit Card and the same has to be produced during the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) Day.

2. Original Photo ID Proof along with its Photocopy

Candidates need to carry their Original ID Proof in which their photo is available like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License and Identity Card Issued by University/College. Also, bring one photocopy of the Original Photo ID proof to the Test Centre.

3. Two Passport Size Coloured Photographs

Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs.

4. Original Educational Qualification Certificates

All candidates who are shortlisted by the Commission for Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates etc. for completion of requisite educational qualification in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 7th September 2020 (i.e. on the closing date of receipt of online applications), failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled.

The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence, that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cut-off date and he/ she has been declared passed, will also be considered to meet the educational qualification. It is reiterated that the result of requisite educational qualification must have been declared by the concerned Board by the specified date. Mere processing of the result by the Board by the crucial cut-off date does not fulfill the EQ requirement.

5. Copies of Various Documents:

Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like:

S. No. Certificates/ Documents 1 Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate 2 Essential Educational Qualification Certificate 3 Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications, if a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as equivalent qualification 4 Driving License (Motorcycle or Car) for male candidates - Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable. 5 Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories 6 Hill Area Certificate (Annexure-XI), if applicable 7 For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 1 Serving Defence Personnel Certificate/ NOC as per Annexure-III, if applicable 2 Undertaking as per Annexure-IV 3 Discharge Certificate, if discharged from the Armed Forces 8 Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation 9 Wards Certificate issued to wards of Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police (Annexure-XII), if applicable 10 Sports Certificate (Annexure-IX or X), if applicable 11 Certificate of Departmental candidates of Delhi Police (Annexure-XIII), if applicable 12 No Objection Certificate, in case already employed in Government/ Government undertakings 13 NCC Certificate-A, B or C, if applicable 14 A candidate who claims change in name after matriculation on account of marriage or remarriage or divorce, etc. the following documents shall be submitted: 1 In case of marriage of women: Photocopy of Husband’s passport showing names of spouses or an attested copy of marriage certificate issued by the Registrar of Marriage or an Affidavit from husband and wife along with a joint photograph duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner; 2. In case of re-marriage of women: Divorce Deed/ Death certificate as the case may be in respect of first spouse; and photocopy of present husband’s passport showing names of spouse or an attested copy of marriage certificate issued by the Registrar of Marriage or an Affidavit from the husband and wife along with joint photograph duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner 3 In case of divorce of women: Certified copy of Divorce Decree and Deed Poll/ Affidavit duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner 4 In other circumstances for change of name for both male and female: Deed Poll/ Affidavit duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner and paper cuttings of two leading daily newspaper in original (One daily newspaper should be of the area of applicant’s permanent and present address or nearby area) and Gazette Notification 15 Any other document specified in the Admission Certificate for PE&MT/ DV

6. Not to take Energetic Medicine before Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT)

Any candidate found under influence of any energetic medicine during PE&MT will be debarred for further process of recruitment.

7. Appeal against Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) Result during the Day of Physical Test

The candidates who are declared not qualified in Physical Standards, i.e. height and chest may prefer an appeal on the same day, if they so desire, to the Appellate Authority nominated for the Centre through Presiding Officer (PO). The decision of the Appellate Authority will be final and no further appeal or representation in this regard will be entertained thereafter. There is no appeal in Physical Endurance Test.

Conduct of PE&MT and Medical Examination will be the sole responsibility of Delhi Police. The Commission will not entertain any representation/ appeal/ RTI Applications/ CPGRAMs against the decision of PE&MT and Medical Examination

The final result will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination subject to their qualifying the PE&MT and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of the Examination. Therefore, Candidates are advised to go through the above points before appearing for the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020-21 Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT).