SSC Exam Date 2021 Announced for CGL Tier 2 and 3 & CHSL 10+2 Tier 2 Exam 2020 and Selection Post Exam 2021, Details Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 & CHSL 10+2 Tier 2 Exam 2020 and Selection Post Exam Date 2021 announced by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.gov.in. Check Exam Notice PDF Here. 

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 19:48 IST
SSC Exam Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Combined Graduate Level Exam Recruitment 2020-21 and Combined Higher Secondary Level CHSL 10+2 (4726 Post) Recruitment 2020-21. The candidates who have qualified for SSC CGL Tier 2, Tier 3 & CHSL 10+2 Tier 2 Exam 2020, SSC Selection Post can check the complete notice on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the commission has decided to conduct Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier 2 (Descriptive) on 9 January 2021 while the exam for Combined Graduate Level Tier - 2 Examination 2020 will be conducted on 28 and 29 January 2022 and Combined Graduate Level Tier 3 Exam 2020 on 6 February 2022. The Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be held from 2 February to 10 February 2022.

The admit cards for the same will be released in due course of time. The candidates are advised to follow Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

