SSC Exam Date 2022 for CPO, JE, Steno and JHT (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Check Schedule Here

SSC Exam Date 2022: Important Update for the candidates who have applied for SSC CPO Recruitment 2022, SSC JE Recruitment 2022, SSC Steno Recruitment 2022 and SSC JHT Recruitment 2022. Staff Selection Commission, on 02 September 2022, announced the exam dates for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator, Sub Inspector (Executive) for Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF, Junior Engineer (JE) and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’. The candidates can check the exam dates in the table provided below:

Name of the Exam SSC Exam Dates SSC JHT Exam 2022 Date 01 October 2022 SSC CPO Exam 2022 Date 09 November to 11 November 2022 SSC JE Exam 2022 Date 14 November to 16 November 2022 SSC Steno Exam 2022 Date 17 November and 18 November 2022

SSC Stenographer 2022

The registration process for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 is ongoing. The last date for submitting the application is 5 September 2022. The candidate should submit their application without waiting for the last date.

SSC Stenographer Online Application Form and Notification

SSC CPO 2022

The commission invited online applications from Female and Male candidates for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022 from 10 August to 30 August 2022. A total of 4300 vacancies will be filled in CAPF and Delhi Police.



SSC CPO Notification 2022

SSC JE 2022

Today is the last date to apply for SSC JE 2022 Recruitment. Those who apply for the posts will be eligible to appear for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. The candidate can check the SSC JE Online Application Link and Other Details by clicking on the link below:

SSC JE Application Form

SSC will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 for the students who have submitted their applications between 20 July to 04 August 2022. Only a month left for the exam. So, students should gear up for the exam.

SSC JHT Notification 2022

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

