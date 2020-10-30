SSC JE Expected Cut off 2020 Paper-1: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff of SSC Junior Engineer Exam (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)

SSC JE Expected Cut off 2020 Paper-1: SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 has been conducted from 27th to 30th October 2020 across India except in Bihar Exam Centres due to Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Candidates who opted for Examination Centres in Bihar will have to appear for the online exam on 11th December 2020. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 for the three domains – Civil & Structural, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. SSC conducted the JE Paper-1 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 887 Vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain.

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC JE 2020 Paper-1 (27th to 30th October)

SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 was an objective exam conducted in online mode. The exam comprised of three sections having 200 questions of total 200 marks. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 was 2 Hours:

SSC JE Paper - I 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBE) Sections Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) 100

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2020 Paper-1

Let’s have a look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Category Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 30% OBC/EWS 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

Based on the normalized marks scored in the (Paper-I) i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II. As the SSC JE 2020 Exam was conducted in multiple shifts from 27th to 30th October 2020 and will also be conducted in multiple shifts on 11th December 2020, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2020 Paper-1

Questions asked in the exam were of ‘moderate to difficult’ level. The marks of Paper-1 will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2019-20 Paper-1 Category Civil & Structural Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 125-130 150-155 OBC 120-125 145-150 EWS 115-120 142-147 SC 105-115 125-135 ST 105-110 125-130

Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-1 Exam

Total 3,77,133 candidates appeared in this SSC JE Paper-1 2018-19 Exam and the cut-off for Paper-1 is as given below:

Category Civil Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 127.40 152.16 OBC 122.91 149.30 EWS 118.99 147.47 SC 107.61 133.39 ST 107.01 125.49 OH- PwD 97.45 110.55 HH- PwD 61.61 70.39 Other- PwD 40.08 40.04

Total 10600 candidates were qualified for Paper-2. Below are the details:

Subject No. of Candidates Shortlisted Civil 8681 Electrical 1919 Mechanical Total 10600

Previous Cut-Off for SSC JE 2017-18 Paper-1 Exam

Total 5,69,930 candidates appeared in this SSC JE Paper-1 2017-18 Exam and the cut-off for Paper-1 is as given below:

Category Civil Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 117.00 136.25 OBC 110.75 133.25 SC 101.75 120.00 ST 105.00 114.50 OH 91.50 113.00 HH 61.75 83.50

Total 5855 candidates were qualified for Paper-2. Below are the details:

Subject No. of Candidates Appeared No. of Candidates Shortlisted Civil 225723 4433 Electrical 149758 1422 Mechanical 194449 Total 569930 5855

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC JE 2020 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam: SSC JE Paper-2 will be an offline mode exam of 300 marks for which 2 hours will be allotted to the candidates. It will be a subjective paper where all the questions have to be answered in a descriptive manner. There will be no negative marking and the marks will be based on the candidate’s writing skills. The candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract) will have to attempt Part - A (Civil & Structural); for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) will have to attempt Part - B (Electrical); and for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will have to attempt Part - C (Mechanical).

Based on the performance in SSC JE Paper-1 and Paper-2 2020, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification.