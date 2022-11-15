SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Category-wise Previous Year Scores

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the first day of the SSC JE Junior Engineer examination today, November 14, 2022. The exam was concluded in four shifts. For the unversed, the commission has commenced the SSC Junior Engineer exam from November 14 to 16, 2022 for around 810 vacancies.
Now, as the examination is over, experts have shared their views regarding the level of the examination. As per that, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The candidates could easily attempt 105-125 questions with around 93% accuracy.
The final selection of the candidates in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam is going to be based on their qualifying for the minimum cut-off marks. These cut-off marks are going to be released soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who qualify for the exam securing marks more than the minimum cut-off marks shall be considered for final selection as Junior Engineer.
SSC JE Junior Engineer Expected Cut-Off Marks
The SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks are going to be released soon for both the discipline, civil and Mechanical/Electrical. These minimum cut-off marks are going to be released for all the categories separately. As of now, the examination is over and industry experts have notified the tentative SSC JE cut-off marks. Candidates can go through the table below to get an insight regarding the same.
|
Categories
|
SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks
|
SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
120-125
|
145-150
|
EWS
|
110-115
|
137-142
|
OBC
|
115-118
|
140-145
|
SC
|
102-105
|
126-130
|
ST
|
100-102
|
120-125
|
PWD
|
83-85
|
105-108
SSC JE Junior Engineer Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
The commission releases the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks annually for all the categories. Candidates who attempt the examination have to go through the same to know the prescribed minimum cut-off marks. These cut-off marks decide if the candidate stands eligible to be called for the next round. Go through the table below to know about the previous year's category-wise cut-off marks for the SSC JE Civil or Mechanical exam.
|
Categories
|
SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks
|
SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
118 - 122
|
138 - 143
|
EWS
|
105 - 109
|
130 - 135
|
OBC
|
112 - 115
|
135 - 139
|
SC
|
98 - 101
|
120 - 125
|
ST
|
97-99
|
113 - 117
|
PWD
|
78-82
|
97-102
Factors Affecting the SSC JE Junior Engineer Cut-Off Marks
As per the official notification, the commission has released around 810 vacancies for the civil and electrical posts. The final selection is subjected to the candidate qualifying for the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks. The following factors are kept in mind while devising the minimum cutoff marks.
- Average attempts made by the commission
- Difficulty level of the questions asked in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam
- Normalization method used by the commission
- Total Vacancies announced by the commission
SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis
As per the SSC JE exam analysis, the overall level of the examination was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the General Intelligence & Reasoning section to be the easiest among all the subjects. Whereas, the questions from the elective subjects were tricky and lengthy to attempt.
|
Subject
|
Good Attempts
|
SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
35-40
|
Easy
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
25-30
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Civil/Electrical/Mechanical
|
45-55
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total
|
105-125
|
Moderate