SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Category-wise Previous Year Scores

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022  Expected Cutoff Marks: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the first day of the SSC JE Junior Engineer examination today, November 14, 2022. The exam was concluded in four shifts. For the unversed, the commission has commenced the SSC Junior Engineer exam from November 14 to 16, 2022 for around 810 vacancies. 

Download SSC JE 2022 Memory Based Question Paper with Answers

Now, as the examination is over, experts have shared their views regarding the level of the examination. As per that, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The candidates could easily attempt 105-125 questions with around 93% accuracy. 

Check SSC JE Paper-1 2022 Exam Analysis

The final selection of the candidates in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam is going to be based on their qualifying for the minimum cut-off marks. These cut-off marks are going to be released soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who qualify for the exam securing marks more than the minimum cut-off marks shall be considered for final selection as Junior Engineer. 

SSC JE Junior Engineer Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks are going to be released soon for both the discipline, civil and Mechanical/Electrical. These minimum cut-off marks are going to be released for all the categories separately. As of now, the examination is over and industry experts have notified the tentative SSC JE cut-off marks. Candidates can go through the table below to get an insight regarding the same. 

Download SSC JE Previous Year Papers (PDF) of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for free

Categories

SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks

SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks

Unreserved

120-125

145-150

EWS

110-115

137-142

OBC

115-118

140-145

SC

102-105

126-130

ST

100-102

120-125

PWD

83-85

105-108

SSC JE Junior Engineer Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks annually for all the categories. Candidates who attempt the examination have to go through the same to know the prescribed minimum cut-off marks. These cut-off marks decide if the candidate stands eligible to be called for the next round. Go through the table below to know about the previous year's category-wise cut-off marks for the SSC JE Civil or Mechanical exam. 

Download SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Categories

SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks

SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks

Unreserved

118 - 122

138 - 143

EWS

105 - 109

130 - 135

OBC

112 - 115

135 - 139

SC

98 - 101

120 - 125

ST

97-99

113 - 117

PWD

78-82

97-102

Factors Affecting the SSC JE Junior Engineer Cut-Off Marks

As per the official notification, the commission has released around 810 vacancies for the civil and electrical posts. The final selection is subjected to the candidate qualifying for the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks. The following factors are kept in mind while devising the minimum cutoff marks. 

  • Average attempts made by the commission
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam
  • Normalization method used by the commission
  • Total Vacancies announced by the commission

Check SSC JE 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis

As per the SSC JE exam analysis, the overall level of the examination was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the General Intelligence & Reasoning section to be the easiest among all the subjects. Whereas, the questions from the elective subjects were tricky and lengthy to attempt. 

Subject

Good Attempts

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis

General Intelligence & Reasoning

35-40

Easy

General Knowledge & General Awareness

25-30

Easy to Moderate

Civil/Electrical/Mechanical

45-55

Moderate to Difficult

Total

105-125

Moderate

Check SSC JE 2022 Salary after 7th CPC

FAQ

Q1: What was the level of the questions asked in the SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 exam?

As per the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam analysis, the level of the questions asked in today’s exam was moderate to difficult. The questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge and elective subjects.

Q2: What factors are going to affect the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks?

A lot of factors like vacancies notified by the commission, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalization method are going to affect the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks.

Q3: What are the expected cut-off marks for the SSC JE Junior Engineer (Civil) exam?

As per the experts, the expected cut-off marks for the SSC JE Junior Engineer Tier 1 exam for the general category are going to be somewhere between 120 to 125 marks.
