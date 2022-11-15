SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Category-wise Previous Year Scores

SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the first day of the SSC JE Junior Engineer examination today, November 14, 2022. The exam was concluded in four shifts. For the unversed, the commission has commenced the SSC Junior Engineer exam from November 14 to 16, 2022 for around 810 vacancies.

Download SSC JE 2022 Memory Based Question Paper with Answers

Now, as the examination is over, experts have shared their views regarding the level of the examination. As per that, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate to difficult. The candidates could easily attempt 105-125 questions with around 93% accuracy.

Check SSC JE Paper-1 2022 Exam Analysis

The final selection of the candidates in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam is going to be based on their qualifying for the minimum cut-off marks. These cut-off marks are going to be released soon on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who qualify for the exam securing marks more than the minimum cut-off marks shall be considered for final selection as Junior Engineer.

SSC JE Junior Engineer Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks are going to be released soon for both the discipline, civil and Mechanical/Electrical. These minimum cut-off marks are going to be released for all the categories separately. As of now, the examination is over and industry experts have notified the tentative SSC JE cut-off marks. Candidates can go through the table below to get an insight regarding the same.

Categories SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks Unreserved 120-125 145-150 EWS 110-115 137-142 OBC 115-118 140-145 SC 102-105 126-130 ST 100-102 120-125 PWD 83-85 105-108

SSC JE Junior Engineer Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks annually for all the categories. Candidates who attempt the examination have to go through the same to know the prescribed minimum cut-off marks. These cut-off marks decide if the candidate stands eligible to be called for the next round. Go through the table below to know about the previous year's category-wise cut-off marks for the SSC JE Civil or Mechanical exam.

Download SSC JE Junior Engineer 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Categories SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks Unreserved 118 - 122 138 - 143 EWS 105 - 109 130 - 135 OBC 112 - 115 135 - 139 SC 98 - 101 120 - 125 ST 97-99 113 - 117 PWD 78-82 97-102

Factors Affecting the SSC JE Junior Engineer Cut-Off Marks

As per the official notification, the commission has released around 810 vacancies for the civil and electrical posts. The final selection is subjected to the candidate qualifying for the SSC JE Junior Engineer cut-off marks. The following factors are kept in mind while devising the minimum cutoff marks.

Average attempts made by the commission

Difficulty level of the questions asked in the SSC JE Junior Engineer exam

Normalization method used by the commission

Total Vacancies announced by the commission

Check SSC JE 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

SSC JE Junior Engineer Exam Analysis

As per the SSC JE exam analysis, the overall level of the examination was moderate to difficult. The candidates found the General Intelligence & Reasoning section to be the easiest among all the subjects. Whereas, the questions from the elective subjects were tricky and lengthy to attempt.